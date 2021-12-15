ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CASA Approves Percepto To Fly Autonomous Drones BVLOS From A Remote Operations Center In Australia

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePercepto, pioneering autonomous inspection by industrial robotics, announced that it has been granted operational approval to fly Percepto autonomous drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) at a site in Australia. The waiver, granted by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), will allow completely remote inspection of the facility, laying the...

aithority.com

