Medical & Biotech

Regenerative Medicine Market To Reach USD 23.57 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 15.6% | Reports And Data

By Reports and Data
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Increased incidence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases is projected to drive demand for regenerative medicine during the forecast period. New York, December 15,2021 – The global regenerative medicine market is forecasted to reach a market size of USD 23.57 Billion by 2027, and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate,...

www.medgadget.com

Medagadget.com

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market To Reach USD 5,029.8 Million By 2027 | Reports And Data

Growing digitization of healthcare systems infrastructure in developed and developing countries is a significant factor influencing growth of the market. New York, December 21,2021 – The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient’s medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Drug Discovery Informatics Market To Reach USD 4.09 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing investm ent in research & development are key factors driving growth of the drug discovery informatics market. New York, December 21,2021 – The global drug discovery informatics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.09 Billion by 2027 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
great-taste.net

Refrigerants Market Size To Reach $22.16 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 4.4%

The global refrigerants market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.16 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026 according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Refrigerant Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Product (Inorganics, Fluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons), By Application (Domestic, Light Commercial, Commercial, Industrial, Air Conditioning, Heat Pumps) By Regions]: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Allergan Inc., Cousin Biotech, Covidien PLC, Endogastric Solutions Inc.

Bariatric surgery is also known as weight loss surgery, which is a type of bariatrics. It is a minimally-invasive operative procedure that is performed on people with obesity. Bariatric surgery focuses weight reduction of a person by a procedure that decreases the size of stomach with the removal of a part of tissues or fats in the stomach. According to The National Institutes of Health, U.S., the bariatric surgery should be performed on a person depending on their BMO. A minimum BMI required for this surgery is 40, while individuals suffering from existing medical conditions like diabetes can have BMI of 35 to undergo bariatric surgery. The rate of bariatric surgery has increased, as the cases of obesity grew all over the world. Moreover, the expenditure on weight loss has increased due to rising preventive and precaution measures taken by people, which in turn boost the global sales of bariatric surgery devices.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Abbott, Biomet, CryoLife, Inc.

Organ and tissue transplantation is the practice of replacing a part of the body with another. A donor’s own tissue is often a better match for a recipient than a random individual. A patient undergoing a transplant usually has a short period of illness before it requires a new organ. The first step in the transplant process is the evaluation of the donor’s tissue. The information about the allograft is assessed by a team of medical experts, including an infectious disease expert and a tissue bank medical director. Until a medical director determines that the tissue is safe for the recipient, no allograft will be released. The process is usually done within a few weeks. It is often necessary to wait for three or more months before the transplant.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Anesthesia Machines Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come | Smiths medical, GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Covidien, Dragerwerk, Aeonmed

Anesthesia is used to control the pain or other sensations in a surgical and other procedure with or without the losing consciousness. It helps to control breathing, blood pressure, heart rate and rhythm, and blood flow. Anesthesia are of different types, which includes general, local, dissociative, and regional. Anesthesia machines provide support for administering anesthesia, they deliver variable gas mixtures that are later delivered to the breathing systems. With the use of oxygen masks, these gases are then administered. The anesthetic machine includes three pressure systems; I) high pressure system, which gathers gases at cylinder pressure, II) intermediate pressure system, which delivers gases to flow meters, and III) low pressure system that transfers gases to the machine outlet from the flow meters. New anesthetic machines include better features than the traditional machines in terms of proper ventilation techniques, inhaled agent delivery, accurate monitoring features, closed loop and low flow anesthesia.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Parenteral Packaging Market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.1% And estimated to surpass US$ 24,973.9 Million by 2028

The market for parenteral packaging is primarily driven by the pharmaceutical industry. The market is segmented by material, as it is the easiest to manufacture and cheapest to purchase. The market is highly fragmented by materials and processes used to manufacture them. This segment is divided into plastic-based and glass-encapsulated packaging, which is used for sterile fluids.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Needle-free IV Connectors Market is Estimated to be Valued at $ 755.8 Million in 2021, Globally at a CAGR of 10.3% by the end of 2028 |Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton

Needle-free IV connector is a system that administers medication through an IV access device without needing a needle connection. The needle-free IV connectors’ manufacturers are focusing on development of new products for consumers. Based on the internal functions and characteristics of parts, these connectors are divided into complex and simple. The use of needle-free IV connectors facilitates infusion for patients and care providers, as well as the possibilities of needle-stick injury are reduced with the use of these products during the surgical procedures in health care workers, and it also reduces risk of microbial and bacterial contamination as these needle-free IV connectors are one-use products.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5,864.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2028

Intraosseous infusion (IO) devices, such as bone injection gun, can be used in critical situations where immediate response is required. Bone injection gun can be used in immediate medical intervention. The preferred site of administration for people over 12 years is 1 cm proximal to tibial tuberosity and proximal tibia 2 cm medial and 1 cm medial and 2 cm distal to tibial tuberosity for less than 12 year age.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Ophthalmic Devices Market To Surpass US$ 68.3 Billion Threshold By 2026 | Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Escalon Medical Corp

Ophthalmology is the branch of medical science that deals with anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eye. Major eye diseases include haloes, eyelid abnormalities, distorted vision, glaucoma, cataract and retinal disease. The ophthalmic devices market is segmented on the basis of various diagnostic and monitoring devices, surgical devices and vision care products. These segments comprise several devices used for treatment of eye diseases. The diagnostic and monitoring device segment is further sub-segmented into fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, tonometers, slit lamps and corneal topographers. The surgical device segment includes refractive devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, cataract, and glaucoma devices.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Total Disc Replacement Market 2028 Focus On Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast | Stryker Corporation, De Puy Spine, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Medtronic, Globus Medical

Total disc replacement involves replacement of degenerated or damaged disc with the use of an artificial replacement device in the lumbar or cervical region. It is a type of back or spinal surgery involving implantation of artificial disc into the spine for performing same functions as normal disc in the human body. Prostheses can be used to maintain and support spinal curvature, to improve flexibility, and to reduce pain. Increasing cases of spinal disorders and growing awareness about disc replacement is expected to boost growth of the total disc replacement market.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Sterility Testing Market Insights on Current Scenario and Future Trends that Will Disrupt the Industry Growth, Key Players Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA

Sterility testing is an integral part of the pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is an essential part of every sterilization verification process in many industries. Sterility testing is an extremely difficult process that must be planned and executed with precision, which in turn help eliminate false positive results. Technician errors or laboratory contamination are the primary causes of false positive results. The sterility test should be performed in a clean room with no or minimal chance of error, which in turn help ensure compliance with U.S. Pharmacopeia requirements in terms of viable microbial air and surface counts. Moreover, the unique requirements for employing sterility testing as an official test and to determine the suitability are regulated under the good manufacturing practices guidelines.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Pressure Bandages Market Estimated to Accumulate US$ 274.2 Million over the Projected Period By 2028 | CAGR: 4.8% : Coherent Market Insights | Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, 3M, ConvaTec, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc

Pressure bandages is one of the most important first-aid approach in the medical settings, used in serious injury. The pressure bandages offer compression to the damaged blood vessels by rendering blood clot formation, thereby preventing excessive blood loss. These bandages are suitable in wounds on limbs and in venomous snake bites, in order to avoid venom progression in the body.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Micro Computed Tomography Market is anticipated to hold a dominating position to 2030 | TMR Research Study

The micro computed tomography market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the upcoming years. This market growth is on the back of various factors including increasing use and strong demand for the technologically advanced systems that are capable of 3D rendering. Further, a high replacement rate along with rising product features are likely to drive growth opportunities in the market. The additional features of these products have been expanding the applications of micro computed tomography services. Owing to these factors, the market is predicted to experience significant opportunities in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Vitrectomy Devices Market | Hospital segment is Predicted to Dominate in the Industry Growth in the Upcoming Years

The vitrectomy devices market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is due to increasing cases of retinal disease. Further, there are innumerable factors that are responsible for the disease. Diabetes also put a negative effect on the health of the eyes that leads to vision loss while impacting the retina’s blood vessels. Owing to these factors, the vitrectomy devices market has been expected to create growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Hearing Protection Devices Market size worth $ 4,079.0 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.6% CAGR | 3M, Starkey Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell International

Hearing protection devices are special gadgets that are worn in or over the ears to forestall noise-induced hearing disabilities. There are a few sorts of hearing protection devices like earmuffs, earplugs, hearing bands, and others. Earmuffs are devices worn over the ears to give hearing protection by lessening noise levels, while earplugs are inserted in the ear waterway to shield the ear from noisy clamor, water interruption, foreign bodies, dust, or extreme wind. Earmuffs can be utilized at production and manufacturing factories, mines, music shows, war (guard area), and others.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Investments in Technological Advancements to Drive the Sleep Aids Market

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global sleep aids market was valued at over US$ 24.6 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031). Increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders, changing lifestyles, obesity, and increasing...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Gastritis Treatment Market to See Booming Growth 2021-2028 | Otsuka Indonesia PT, AstraZeneca PLC, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, Novartis AG,

Gastritis is the bothering, or irritation, or disintegration of the stomach lining. Gastritis might be intense or constant. The infection might show a few indications or the side effects might be torpid. Typically, the manifestations incorporate upper stomach torment, queasiness, and spewing. Gastritis might prompt stomach cancers, dying, and stomach ulcers. Gastritis is typically brought about by the micro-organisms helicobacter pylori or by the utilization of non-steroidal mitigating medications or NSAIDs. Other potential causes incorporate smoking, cocaine, liquor, and immune system sickness, among others. Treatment of gastritis incorporates H2 blockers, stomach settling agents, or proton siphon inhibitors. In an intense gastritis assault, utilization of thick lidocaine might be of help. In the event that H. pylori is available, it very well might be restored with a mix drug treatment of anti-infection agents, for instance, clarithromycin, and amoxicillin. Gastritis can be relieved by legitimate treatment; henceforth the interest of gastritis treatment is ready to ascend within a reasonable time-frame.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Steadfast Innovation to Drive the Antibody Testing Market

The Antibody Testing Market is expected to grow on a robust note going forward. With technology spreading its wings throughout, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness an influx of tech-savvy patients, which would call for clinical mobility. With smartphones penetrating all over at an alarming rate, the healthcare vertical would be seeing a blurring of lines as far as geographies are concerned. This trend would contribute towards a centralized healthcare system shortly.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Tooth Regeneration Market is accounted for US$ 5,980 Million in 2021 with 8.5% CAGR by 2028 | Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermogenesis Holdings, Inc., Maco Pharma International GmbH, Immucor, Inc.,

Tooth regeneration is a stem cell based regenerative medicine procedure for missing and damaged teeth. It involves regrowing teeth using the patient’s own autologous stem cells. The procedure has the potential to replace all missing and damaged natural teeth. Tooth regeneration has long been considered a promising treatment option, especially for patients with advanced dental disease.
BUSINESS

