Regenerative Medicine Market To Reach USD 23.57 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 15.6% | Reports And Data

Bariatric surgery is also known as weight loss surgery, which is a type of bariatrics. It is a minimally-invasive operative procedure that is performed on people with obesity. Bariatric surgery focuses weight reduction of a person by a procedure that decreases the size of stomach with the removal of a part of tissues or fats in the stomach. According to The National Institutes of Health, U.S., the bariatric surgery should be performed on a person depending on their BMO. A minimum BMI required for this surgery is 40, while individuals suffering from existing medical conditions like diabetes can have BMI of 35 to undergo bariatric surgery. The rate of bariatric surgery has increased, as the cases of obesity grew all over the world. Moreover, the expenditure on weight loss has increased due to rising preventive and precaution measures taken by people, which in turn boost the global sales of bariatric surgery devices.

