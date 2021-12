It's been an important week for the Democratic-led House panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. We heard detailed text messages sent to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during that siege. Meadows could now face prosecution from the Justice Department after he was held in contempt of Congress. And there are lingering questions about the role of former President Donald Trump himself. NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales has been reporting on this. Claudia, so what stood out to you from what we've learned this week?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO