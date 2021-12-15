Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market To Reach USD 61.59 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 43.6% | Reports And Data

New York, December 09, 2021 –The global sterile medical packaging market size is expected to grow from USD 37.1 billion in 2020 to a staggering USD 76.1 billion in 2028, demonstrating a CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. The growth of the global market is primarily accredited to the surging prevalence of acute and chronic disorders, increasing incidences of contagious diseases, enhanced safety standards for medical packaging, and technological enhancements in medical packaging techniques. Sterilization plays a vital role in medical packaging as it offers a strong barrier against bacterial or microbial transmission. Hence, non-reusability and a robust microbial barrier make sterile medical packaging the safest and most effective form of medical packaging. This type of packaging safeguards the packed medical or pharmaceutical product from heat, moisture, and extreme environmental conditions. Sterile medical packaging is made of materials such as plastic (including LDPE, HDPE, PVC, etc.), metal, glass, and paper & paperboard. Moreover, the most prominent characteristics of sterile medical packaging are enhanced durability, robust tear resistance, extended shelf life, and microbial barrier.
