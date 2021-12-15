Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market To Reach USD 61.59 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 43.6% | Reports And Data

Based on current analysis, the Global bioplastic packaging market was valued at USD 8.19 Billion in year 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 34.82 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 19.9 %. Development of bioplastics is made through the use of feedstock to minimize the problem caused by conventional plastics. Falling demand for conventional plastics due to its harmful effects on the ecology has further fueled to rise high demand for use for bioplastic materials for packaging. With commencement of industrial and trade technologies, companies from all around the world have induced greater standing for the use of bioplastic plastic. The large number of products manufactured with the help of materials which will not be degraded for a longer period of time are creating high level of concern, especially in economies with are still undergoing development. Rising mindfulness for sustainable packaging among the general public and sufficient availability of raw material in developing economies have an affirmative influence on the growth on the bioplastic packaging market. Moreover, government intervention in generating awareness about subtracting consumption of non-recyclable plastic is also one of the significant drivers to induce the growth of bioplastic market. Rise in the use of bioplastic packaging in almost all market sectors is determined by growing demand for sustainable and long-lasting products by consumers because of increasing alertness and education in the field of ecology and environment.

