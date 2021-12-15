ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market To Reach USD 61.59 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 43.6% | Reports And Data

By Reports and Data
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Rising volume of complex data and reduction in hardware costs is projected to drive growth of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market. New York, December 15,2021 – The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to reach a market size of USD 61.59 Billion by 2027 and register a substantially...

www.medgadget.com

perfumerflavorist.com

Report: Perfume Market to Reach $56.98 Billion by 2026

A report by Fortune Business Insights* predicts the global perfume market will reach $56.98 billion by 2026, growing at a 4.8% CAGR. Increasing disposable incomes and demand for cosmetics are driving the demand for premium perfume products, according to the report. The increasing demand for premium products, along with increasing...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market Innovations, Trends, Technology and Applications Market Report To 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security market research includes comprehensive information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market fetters that may affect the industry's market atmosphere. It includes a product, application, and competition examination, as well as a detailed examination of the market sections. With planned examination, micro and macro market trends and situations, pricing examination, and a rounded assessment of market situations in the forecast term, the research report keeps a close eye on major rivals. It's thorough research that focuses on important and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographic examination. The report also includes the forecast for the year 2021-2027. Market trends, market analysis and in-depth data is provided in the report.
SOFTWARE
Medagadget.com

At 11.37% CAGR, Medical Aesthetics Market is Anticipated to reach USD 28 billion by 2027, Statistics Growth, Covid-19 Impact | Brandessence Market Research

Growing association between socio-economic status and physical beauty remains a key driver of medical Aesthetics globally. According to the International Society of Aesthetics Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction remained two top elective surgeries globally in 2019. While 1,795,551 individuals opted for breast augmentation, 1,704,786 individuals opted for liposuction. Furthermore, demand for non-surgical correction of eye-disorder for eye contact, or minor procedures like wrinkle removal remains high. For example, despite the global covid-19 pandemic, and economic slowdown, 6,271,488 individuals opted for the botulinum toxic procedure in 2019. The procedure witnesses high promise among all age groups including individuals below 18 years. Growing demand for Aesthetics enhancements, increased importance of socio-economic status, and growing association of the two remain key drivers of growth for the Aesthetics industry.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market To Reach USD 36.8 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market was valued at USD 21.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 36.8 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Oxygen scavenger masterbatch preserves perishable items by significantly reducing the oxygen content in the plastics used in packaging. Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch, also known as oxygen absorbent masterbatch or additive, is used in active packaging applications to absorb oxygen from the food packaging environment and extend the shelf life of the item. It helps maintain the freshness, taste, and color of a range of packaged foods, including processed meats, pet snacks, packaged coffee powders, dried meats, and ready-to-eat meals. Increasing demand for meat & dairy products around the globe will propel oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand by 2025. The presence of oxygen in perishable food products has been found to affect the packaged food shelf life negatively. These trends are driving specialty masterbatch demand in the food packaging sector. Oxygen absorber masterbatch significantly reduces oxygen content within the packaging products and helps in extending the life of packaged food. Growing meat & dairy product consumption will drive the demand for smart and intelligent packaging, which will further increase oxygen absorber masterbatch market demand by 2025.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Bioplastic Packaging Market To reach USD 34.82 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 19.9 % | Reports And Data

Based on current analysis, the Global bioplastic packaging market was valued at USD 8.19 Billion in year 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 34.82 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 19.9 %. Development of bioplastics is made through the use of feedstock to minimize the problem caused by conventional plastics. Falling demand for conventional plastics due to its harmful effects on the ecology has further fueled to rise high demand for use for bioplastic materials for packaging. With commencement of industrial and trade technologies, companies from all around the world have induced greater standing for the use of bioplastic plastic. The large number of products manufactured with the help of materials which will not be degraded for a longer period of time are creating high level of concern, especially in economies with are still undergoing development. Rising mindfulness for sustainable packaging among the general public and sufficient availability of raw material in developing economies have an affirmative influence on the growth on the bioplastic packaging market. Moreover, government intervention in generating awareness about subtracting consumption of non-recyclable plastic is also one of the significant drivers to induce the growth of bioplastic market. Rise in the use of bioplastic packaging in almost all market sectors is determined by growing demand for sustainable and long-lasting products by consumers because of increasing alertness and education in the field of ecology and environment.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Estimated To Reach USD 76.1 Billion by 2028 With CAGR of 9.7% | Reports And Data

New York, December 09, 2021 –The global sterile medical packaging market size is expected to grow from USD 37.1 billion in 2020 to a staggering USD 76.1 billion in 2028, demonstrating a CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. The growth of the global market is primarily accredited to the surging prevalence of acute and chronic disorders, increasing incidences of contagious diseases, enhanced safety standards for medical packaging, and technological enhancements in medical packaging techniques. Sterilization plays a vital role in medical packaging as it offers a strong barrier against bacterial or microbial transmission. Hence, non-reusability and a robust microbial barrier make sterile medical packaging the safest and most effective form of medical packaging. This type of packaging safeguards the packed medical or pharmaceutical product from heat, moisture, and extreme environmental conditions. Sterile medical packaging is made of materials such as plastic (including LDPE, HDPE, PVC, etc.), metal, glass, and paper & paperboard. Moreover, the most prominent characteristics of sterile medical packaging are enhanced durability, robust tear resistance, extended shelf life, and microbial barrier.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Morphine Market Size Worth USD 33.65 Billion | 7.8% CAGR by 2027

The morphine market is expected to cross USD 33.65 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8% over the review period. The global morphine market has been steadily rising and is projected to continue doing so in the foreseeable future. This is attributed to an increase in the use of morphine for pain relief, improved morphine regulations, established healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of better medical facilities, as well as an increase in the number of patients with cancer, orthopedic disorders, and other chronic diseases. Because morphine is one of the most potent pain medications, an increase in its use for pain treatment is a crucial driver driving market development.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Dry Mouth Relief Market To Reach USD 3.12 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Increasing incidence of dry mouth owing to side-effects of medicines, availability of a wide range of affordable dry mouth relief products, and rising awareness regarding dry mouth are key factors driving market growth. New York, December 13,2021 – The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Pressure Bandages Market Estimated to Accumulate US$ 274.2 Million over the Projected Period By 2028 | CAGR: 4.8% : Coherent Market Insights | Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, 3M, ConvaTec, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc

Pressure bandages is one of the most important first-aid approach in the medical settings, used in serious injury. The pressure bandages offer compression to the damaged blood vessels by rendering blood clot formation, thereby preventing excessive blood loss. These bandages are suitable in wounds on limbs and in venomous snake bites, in order to avoid venom progression in the body.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market To Reach USD 4.08 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Growing geriatric populace and surging prevalence of chronic conditions and disabilities are expected to spur market growth. New York, December 13,2021 – The global robotic rehabilitation & assistive technologies market size is expected to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.7%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Substantial increase in market revenue growth can be attributed to the expanding geriatric population, rising prevalence of congenital physical disabilities, growing burden of acute and chronic diseases, and increasing incidences of stroke, paralysis, or spinal injuries. Other major factors accountable for market revenue growth are rising applications of computational intelligence in assistive technology, surging demand for advanced robotic prostheses, and rapid incorporation of rehabilitation robotics and assistive technologies across hospitals, clinics, and palliative care facilities. Rising collaborations among research laboratories, academia, and leading industry players have led to path-breaking advances in assistive robotic technologies such as powered exoskeleton, which enables individuals with locomotor disabilities to move or walk better. For instance, a research team at Northern Arizona University led by Prof. Zach Lerner is currently working on the development of wearable exoskeleton devices to help disabled people improve their mobility.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Antifreeze Proteins Market is expected to be valued at US$ 43.6 Mn in 2028 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 34.8% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Many bacteria and fungi produce antifreeze proteins, which are the secreted substances that allow them to survive in temperatures below the freezing point of water. Some animals and plants also produce this substance, but not all of them. Antifreeze proteins contain hydrophobic amino acids that are thought to be unique. Since hydrophobic amino acids are highly conserved, they should show high mutation rates and be conserved in antifreeze proteins.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 771.2 million in 2021 | Nihon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Grifols S.A., CSL Behring GmbH

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market (Forecast Period 2021-2028): The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study in conjunction with graphs and tables to assist perceive market trends, drivers and market challenges.It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Hearing Protection Devices Market size worth $ 4,079.0 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.6% CAGR | 3M, Starkey Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell International

Hearing protection devices are special gadgets that are worn in or over the ears to forestall noise-induced hearing disabilities. There are a few sorts of hearing protection devices like earmuffs, earplugs, hearing bands, and others. Earmuffs are devices worn over the ears to give hearing protection by lessening noise levels, while earplugs are inserted in the ear waterway to shield the ear from noisy clamor, water interruption, foreign bodies, dust, or extreme wind. Earmuffs can be utilized at production and manufacturing factories, mines, music shows, war (guard area), and others.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8 % over the forecast period (2021-2028) | MedNet GmbH, Valencell Inc., Maxim Integrated, MediaTek Inc

Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market (Forecast Period 2021-2028): The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study in conjunction with graphs and tables to assist perceive market trends, drivers and market challenges.It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Worth US$ 11,944.6 Million, Booming at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2028 | BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC

Another factual information on the “Pharmaceutical Excipients Market” has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Aesthetics Market Share, Future Trends, SWOT Analysis, Segmentation, Size Value and Industry Outlook by 2027

MRFR (Market Research Future) expects the aesthetics market to touch USD 12,175.1 million at a 10.08% CAGR during the review period. Rising focus among people on looking younger and more fit raises the demand for a variety of aesthetic treatments, with this trend gaining popularity in developing countries as well. Aesthetic procedures such as Botox injections, liposuction, and nose reshaping have gained the attention of a surging number of consumers in Singapore, India, and South Korea.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size To Reach USD 3.58 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Increase in the incidence of tuberculosis in developing countries and rise in awareness about the disease are driving growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market. New York, December 16,2021 – The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.58 Billion by 2027 and register a high revenue growth rate during the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing incidence of tuberculosis is a major factor driving growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

The Generic Oncology Drugs Market to Witness Exponential Distillation

The Generic Oncology Drugs Market is expected to grow on a substantial note in the next 10 years. Geographies all across are into the creation of clinical mobility programs, wherein there would be appropriate coordination between the patients and individuals involved in the healthcare ecosystem. They are inclusive of radiologists, lab technicians, pharmacists, physicians, nurses, and likewise.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Investments in Technological Advancements to Drive the Sleep Aids Market

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global sleep aids market was valued at over US$ 24.6 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031). Increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders, changing lifestyles, obesity, and increasing...
MARKETS

