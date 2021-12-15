InfiniDome, Honeywell And Easy Aerial Demonstrate The First UAV-Tailored Resilient Navigation Solution To Complete Critical Missions Under GPS Challenged And Denied Environments
During November 2021, in Israel, infiniDome, Honeywell, and Easy Aerial demonstrated the first UAV-tailored resilient navigation solution to complete critical missions under GPS challenged and denied environments. The three parties demonstrated the fully operational RobustNavigationSystem, which integrates GPS anti-jamming technology (GPSdome), Inertial System (HCINS ) and Radar Velocity System...aithority.com
Comments / 0