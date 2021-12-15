ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InfiniDome, Honeywell And Easy Aerial Demonstrate The First UAV-Tailored Resilient Navigation Solution To Complete Critical Missions Under GPS Challenged And Denied Environments

Cover picture for the articleDuring November 2021, in Israel, infiniDome, Honeywell, and Easy Aerial demonstrated the first UAV-tailored resilient navigation solution to complete critical missions under GPS challenged and denied environments. The three parties demonstrated the fully operational RobustNavigationSystem, which integrates GPS anti-jamming technology (GPSdome), Inertial System (HCINS ) and Radar Velocity System...

aithority.com

WirelessCar To Globally Launch Smart EV Routing Solution And Showcase Call Center Services At CES 2022

WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, announced the company’s participation at CES 2022 in its capacity as an AWS partner. At the show, the company will globally launch and demo their new Smart EV Routing solution, a dynamic digital product that enables drivers of electric vehicles to optimize their long-distance journeys. The company will also showcase their Call Center Services solution integrated with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Amazon Connect cloud contact center.
aithority.com

Seek Launches Cross-Platform NFT Solution, Solving Lack of Interoperability in the Metaverse

a leader of premiere end-to-end 3D infrastructure, announced the launch of the SeekNFT platform and white label program designed to democratize the process of minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Seek will demonstrate SeekNFT with its first brand partner, Dude Perfect, live on stage at the VR/AR Association Conference. The Dude Perfect team will mint their first NFT and auction it off in real-time during the presentation – demonstrating how seamless the platform makes the process of minting, buying, and selling NFTs that can scale across multiple virtual platforms. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the VRARA.
aithority.com

Trane Introduces New Wellsphere Digital Indoor Environmental Quality Management Solutions For Smarter, Healthier Spaces

Indoor air quality dashboard with real-time data and insights helps building owners monitor, manage and improve the health and efficiency of indoor spaces. Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is introducing new digital indoor environmental quality (IEQ) management solutions that provide building owners and facility managers with actionable insights for healthier and more efficient indoor spaces and occupants’ peace of mind.
Cerence Raises The Bar For Mobility With The Introduction Of Cerence Co-Pilot, A Deeply Integrated, Ultra-Intelligent In-Car Assistant

Proactive, multi-modal Cerence Co-Pilot goes beyond voice to deliver an unmatched user experience for connected, electric and autonomous vehicles. Cerence Inc. AI for a world in motion, introduced Cerence Co-Pilot, a first-of-its kind, multi-modal driving experience that transforms the automotive voice assistant into an intuitive, AI-powered companion that can support drivers like never before. With the introduction of Cerence Co-Pilot, Cerence ushers in a new era of in-car assistants, defined by proactive AI and unprecedented integration with the car, creating an effortless experience that keeps drivers safe, comfortable, productive, and informed. Cerence Co-Pilot is designed to anticipate the needs of drivers by using AI and continuous learning to proactively initiate actions, rather than waiting for them to initiate actions using traditional wake-up word-based, reactive interactions.
aithority.com

Klika Tech Achieves AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery Designation

Klika Tech, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, announced today that it has attained AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery designation, the company’s fifth Service Delivery designation. Klika Tech is one of two companies to attain both AWS IoT Competency and AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery designation. AWS acknowledged Klika Tech’s...
aithority.com

Cloud4Wi To Change The Way Companies Connect With Their Own Customers Through GeoUniq Acquisition

Together the companies are poised for a phase of rapid growth as they help clients minimize the divide between the physical and digital customer journey. Cloud4Wi, industry leader in location-based marketing solutions, announced its acquisition of French-headquartered, GeoUniq, a leading provider of cutting-edge location technology and data. Through the acquisition, Cloud4Wi and its clients gain immediate access to one of the world’s most innovative location engines.
aithority.com

SealPath And Getvisibility Join Forces To Expand AI-Powered Data Classification And Zero-Trust Document Protection Solutions

Getvisibility, a leading worldwide provider of enterprise data security and classification software, and SealPath, a leading provider of zero-trust data-centric security and enterprise digital rights management, announced a powerful integration of their conjoined technologies to help organisations ensure a seamless automatic Data Classification and Protection. Getvisibility provides state-of-the-art unstructured data...
HashCash Collaborates with Global Cyber Security Cluster to Create a Digital Identity Laboratory

The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with an international cybersecurity cluster in building a digital identity laboratory. The Digital Identity Laboratory is to be launched upholding the principles of transparency, and good governance to maintain the highest level of market neutrality. The...
DeepSig Achieves Industry’s First AI-Native 5G Call

DeepSig experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for wireless communications announced it completed the world’s first AI-Native 5G over-the-air call. Featuring a commercial 5G handset and 5G standalone network to data services on the public internet, the call is a major industry milestone that proves the benefits of AI-Native wireless systems for 4G, 5G and 6G. The call was achieved in DeepSig’s Wireless AI Innovation Lab.
TriEye Unveils the World’s First VCSEL-Powered SWIR-Based Imaging and Depth-Sensing System

TriEye, the pioneer of the world’s first CMOS-based SWIR sensing solutions, announces the first of its kind VCSEL powered Electro-Optic (EO) SWIR system, integrating TriEye CMOS-based sensor with vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) as an illumination source. This upgraded system combined with VCSEL technology, will enable mass market applications with advanced SWIR capabilities.
VisiSonics To Showcase Suite Of 3D Spatial Audio Solutions At Consumer Electronics Show 2022

The company’s proprietary, licensable technology provides more accurate spatial location, smoother sound in motion, a larger sound field and clearer sound distinction. VisiSonics, a leader in 3D spatial audio technologies that enhance end-users’ performance and optimize acoustic environments, announced it will showcase its licensable audio solutions during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The conference takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas. VisiSonics is now booking appointments for individual product demonstrations, taking place in its hospitality suite at The Venetian Resort.
The Evolution Of Cyber Insurance In 2021 Through The Lens Of Expert.ai Artificial Intelligence

Expert.ai Conducts Deep Content Analysis of Insurance Media Coverage to Deliver Actionable Insights on Market Sentiment, Risk Struggles and Cyber Resiliency. Expert.ai the premier artificial intelligence (AI) platform for language understanding, released a new Expert IQ Report, “How Cyber Insurance Has Evolved in 2021.” The report provides insurers with insight into unprecedented change and risk being driven by the pandemic, causing costs to soar and confusion to spread across the marketplace. In the first half of 2021 alone, threat research shows global cyber-attacks climbed 29%, ransomware incidents jumped 93% and demands rose an astounding 518%.
SalesHood Launches Enablement And Digital Learning For The Entire Organization With SkillsHood

Modern Workforce Enablement Now Available To Improve Organizational Readiness, Alignment With Digital Learning, Coaching and Collaboration. SalesHood, the leading comprehensive sales enablement platform, introduced SkillsHood, a new offering to boost employee productivity by elevating how employees learn, coach and collaborate asynchronously across their organization. The SkillsHood Enablement Platform automates and scales organizational readiness and messaging alignment processes both for distributed and remote employees. “A recent Gartner® poll showed that 48% of employees will likely work remotely at least part of the time after COVID-19 versus 30% before the Pandemic.”
Argo AI Conforms to Autonomous Vehicle Testing Standards According to Leading Independent Auditor

TÜV SÜD, a world-leading certification body for safety in the autonomous vehicle industry, conducted an audit of Argo AI to verify Argo procedures pertaining to test driver selection, training, and oversight procedures conform to the Autonomous Vehicle Safety Consortium’s (AVSC) best practices and SAE International’s J3018 standard for safe on-road testing. The result of TÜV SÜD’s testing determined that Argo meets, and in some cases exceeds, industry best practices and standards as outlined by AVSC and SAE International’s J3018, citing Argo’s four-week “Autonomous Vehicle System Test Specialist” certified training program as being compliant with these applicable standards.
Seoul Robotics Fuels Autonomous Mobility With New Level 5 Control Tower

BMW leveraging revolutionary technology to automate last-mile fleet logistics. Seoul Robotics, the 3D perception solution company using deep learning AI to power the future of mobility, introduced Level 5 Control Tower, a mesh network of sensors and computers on infrastructure that guides vehicles autonomously rather than having to place any sensors on an individual vehicle. This revolutionary technology is in the final stages of testing with BMW and preparing for deployment to automate last-mile fleet logistics at their manufacturing facility in Munich. Beyond OEMs, the system has the potential to transform operations for a wide range of business applications ranging from vehicle distribution centers to car rental companies and trucking logistics.
BlackBerry Launches New Managed Extended Detection And Response (XDR) Service

Enterprises and Governments Now Better Able to Defend Against Evolving Threat Landscape. BlackBerry Limited announced a major update to its BlackBerry Guard managed detection and response (MDR) service to now deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service. This new functionality is achieved through a partnership with Exabeam. The BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by seamlessly integrating Cylance® AI-powered BlackBerry® Optics, BlackBerry® Persona, BlackBerry® Gateway, and BlackBerry® Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions. BlackBerry customers will benefit from BlackBerry solutions and the Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services that automatically correlate data from mobile devices, servers, users and networks to quickly detect potential threats in real-time, visible from a single console.
LemonadeLXP Launches AI-Based Course Authoring Tool

LemonadeLXP, the digital adoption and learning experience platform for financial institutions, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) course authoring tool to help customers create better learning modules faster. To use the new AI feature, admins paste text from source material into the tool. Then, through trained natural language processing, LemonadeLXP...
Aerial Refueling Enterprise Lacks Resiliency, Capacity

Billions of dollars are needed over the next decade to enhance the resiliency of the U.S. military’s aerial refueling enterprise, according to a new study. The global architecture — which consists of tanker aircraft, airfields and bulk fuel storage and distribution — enables planes to refuel without landing and extends their reach. However, this strategic advantage for the United States is increasingly under threat as adversaries such as China improve their ability to attack aircraft and air bases, experts say.
STL Launches VMWare-Powered Programmable FTTx for Broadband Connectivity

STL, an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announced general availability for Programmable FTTx (pFTTX), a software-defined, open, and disaggregated solution that will make fibre networks highly intelligent and responsive. The solution is now listed on VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure 2.0 OpenStack Edition Platform. STL has been a pioneer in optical connectivity for over 25 years. Now with the launch of this solution, STL is bringing software- defined networking to large scale fibre to the home, cell sites and business networks.
