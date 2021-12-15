InfiniDome, Honeywell And Easy Aerial Demonstrate The First UAV-Tailored Resilient Navigation Solution To Complete Critical Missions Under GPS Challenged And Denied Environments

Proactive, multi-modal Cerence Co-Pilot goes beyond voice to deliver an unmatched user experience for connected, electric and autonomous vehicles. Cerence Inc. AI for a world in motion, introduced Cerence Co-Pilot, a first-of-its kind, multi-modal driving experience that transforms the automotive voice assistant into an intuitive, AI-powered companion that can support drivers like never before. With the introduction of Cerence Co-Pilot, Cerence ushers in a new era of in-car assistants, defined by proactive AI and unprecedented integration with the car, creating an effortless experience that keeps drivers safe, comfortable, productive, and informed. Cerence Co-Pilot is designed to anticipate the needs of drivers by using AI and continuous learning to proactively initiate actions, rather than waiting for them to initiate actions using traditional wake-up word-based, reactive interactions.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO