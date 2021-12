Creating a Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem with 99Starz. If we’ve said once we’ve said it at least a couple dozen times… 2022 will be the year of Play-2-Earn. And with the gaming nft ecosystem getting ready to explode, some businesses are building the rails to bring it all together. 99Starz seeks to create an entire blockchain gaming ecosystem that is prepared for the millions of players and properties that will be joining the space. In episode 573, we welcome Matt Zahab to the show to discuss what the future holds for us all.

