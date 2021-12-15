ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Cowen Starts Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) at Outperform

 6 days ago

Cowen analyst Jashua Jennings initiates coverage on Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst...

Calavo Growers (CVGW) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.08), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.11). Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $263.38 million.
UPDATE: Wedbush Starts Wejo inc. (WEJO) at Outperform

Wedbush analyst Daniel ives initiates coverage on WejoWejo inc. (NASDAQ: WEJO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Wedbush Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten upgraded Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $74.00 (from $71.00). The analyst comments "We are incrementally more positive on FATE shares after the company updated its Phase 1/2 studies of FT516 and FT596, its off-the-shelf iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell therapies, in combination with rituximab for relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL) patients. Overall response rates (and importantly complete response rates) have been consistent with prior data, and with added durability of response data, along with a more attractive valuation, we believe that the risk/reward for FATE shares has improved significantly.
UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25 EPS managed to beat Street's $0.23 on GM...
UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts Nutrien (NTR) at Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert initiates coverage on Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiates coverage on Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "SPRB's tildacerfont, a novel non-steroidal agent, is in late-stage development for adult classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH). In a Phase 2a (P2a) Study 201, tildacerfont established Proof of Concept (PoC) by reducing key biomarkers ACTH, A4, and 17-OHP. These data demonstrated the potential of tildacerfont to reduce androgen excess without increasing the total daily glucocorticoid (GC) dose during a 12-week treatment period in patients with classic CAH, something that has not been reported in any other investigational therapy. A P2 study in pediatric CAH and a P2 PoC trial in a sub-population of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) should be initiated in the next few months. We are bullish."
Cowen Starts Neogenomics (NEO) at Outperform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cowen analyst Dan Brennan initiates coverage on Neogenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $42.00. The analyst commented, "NEO's stock is down ~40% YTD, creating an attractive...
Oppenheimer Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) to Outperform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $125.00. The analyst commented, "Sarepta (SRPT), a leading player in antisense oligonucleotides, muscular dystrophies...
UPDATE: KeyBanc Starts Roblox Corp. (RBLX) at Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Tyler Parker initiates coverage on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) with a Sector Weight rating. The analyst comments "We believe Roblox has a potent platform particularly strong in attracting a younger demographic. Aging up the platform remains a key opportunity, but may prove challenging, in our view. International should still continue to fuel strong user growth in the near term. We view RBLX as a strong growth story at an appropriate valuation (18.5x 2023E EV/bookings), and therefore see neutral risk/ reward and initiate coverage with a Sector Weight rating."
UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts The TJX Companies (TJX) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Beth Reed initiates coverage on The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $92.00. The analyst comments "As the biggest player in one of the most attractive sectors in retail, TJX is well-positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds behind the off-price channel and a 30%+ store expansion opportunity. While freight and wage pressures are key unknowns into next year, we would expect headwinds to ease in 2H22 and look for fixed cost leverage on consistent/strong sales growth and strategic pricing actions (started 3Q21 with potential multiyear benefits) as offsets. Our $92 price target is based on 27x 2022E EPS and represents a 28% premium to the market multiple vs. the 7% premium where shares of TJX have historically traded. We believe the higher premium is justified given: (1) potential for a uniquely attractive buying opportunity post-holiday due to supply chain disruption; (2) elevated sales of home product (nearly 40% of total revenues), driven by suburbanization and more WFH; (3) company-specific pricing actions driving higher AUR; and (4) the added appeal of value in an inflationary environment. Home, international and ecommerce are differentiators vs. peers."
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades SkyWest (SKYW) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Helane Becker downgraded SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen Starts Luminar Technologies (LAZR) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Joshua Buchalter initiates coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RBC Capital Starts Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza initiates coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $46.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Prometheus Biosciences Inc click here. For more ratings news on Prometheus Biosciences Inc click here. Shares of Prometheus...
UPDATE: BofA Securities Starts Radius Health (RDUS) at Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Greg Harrison initiates coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) with an Underperform rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst commented, "The lead program, Tymlos for postmenopausal osteoporosis, while being a best-in-class bone. building agent, is likely in our view to have continued challenges growing share...
UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones initiates coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: CLSA Downgrades Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) to Outperform (2)

CLSA analyst Ethan Wang downgraded Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) from Buy (1) to Outperform (2) with a price target of $64.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Though Chinese regulators have been pressuring Futu since Oct, its 3Q21 results were already showing some cracks—client assets are declining despite heavy spending on customer acquisition. We expect a soft landing from regulatory uncertainty with Mainland users turning away from Futu in a gradual manner; slower growth is inevitable. China is committed to opening up but only in a controlled way. We lower our target price from US$110 to US$64 and downgrade our rating from BUY to O-PF."
UPDATE: Roth Capital Starts Riot Blockchain (RIOT) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi initiates coverage on Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) with a Buy rating and a price target of $55.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage with a Buy and view RIOT as an equity-based way to gain exposure to the quickly expanding Bitcoin mining and infrastructure market. RIOT’s acquisition of Whinstone, we believe, is a game-changer, enabling it to nearly double its capacity (end of FY22) with perhaps optionality for more. Its increased capacity, strong capital position, and ability to scale quickly with owned-and-operated infrastructure for both self-mining and third-party hosting, offer investors a compelling investment thesis."
