UPDATE: Cowen Starts Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) at Outperform

Truist Securities analyst Beth Reed initiates coverage on The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $92.00. The analyst comments "As the biggest player in one of the most attractive sectors in retail, TJX is well-positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds behind the off-price channel and a 30%+ store expansion opportunity. While freight and wage pressures are key unknowns into next year, we would expect headwinds to ease in 2H22 and look for fixed cost leverage on consistent/strong sales growth and strategic pricing actions (started 3Q21 with potential multiyear benefits) as offsets. Our $92 price target is based on 27x 2022E EPS and represents a 28% premium to the market multiple vs. the 7% premium where shares of TJX have historically traded. We believe the higher premium is justified given: (1) potential for a uniquely attractive buying opportunity post-holiday due to supply chain disruption; (2) elevated sales of home product (nearly 40% of total revenues), driven by suburbanization and more WFH; (3) company-specific pricing actions driving higher AUR; and (4) the added appeal of value in an inflationary environment. Home, international and ecommerce are differentiators vs. peers."

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO