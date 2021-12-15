ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's M&S links $1.1 bln financing to net zero target

 5 days ago
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) has agreed a new 850 million pound ($1.13 billion) revolving credit facility that is linked to delivery of its net zero targets, it said on Wednesday.

In September, M&S pledged to become net zero in carbon emissions across its own operations, its entire supply chain and its products by 2040, ten years ahead of a government target for Britain. read more

Under the terms of the new credit facility, M&S will benefit from a lower interest rate if it delivers targets aligned to its net zero roadmap.

The retailer said it had worked with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) on the financing deal.

($1 = 0.7536 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

