ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why EV Li-Cycle (LICY) Stock is Soaring Today

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) shares are up 12% in pre-open Wednesday after...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Why Solar Sunrun (RUN) Stock is Down 10% Today

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) are down 10% in pre-open Monday after KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded to Sector Weight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades Teradata (TDC) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews upgraded Teradata (NYSE: TDC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Sees Fintech SoFi (SOFI) Stock Climbing Over 35%, Starts Coverage at Buy

Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar started research coverage on SoFi Technologies (NYSE: SOFI) with a Buy rating and a $20.00 per ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Soaring Today#Licy#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Freyr Battery (FREY) Stock Is Set to Trade Sharply Higher Today

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) are up 15% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported it is awarded a major contract with a leading ESS provider. FREYR Battery,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Cars
StreetInsider.com

Why is EVgo (EVGO) Stock Set to Open Higher Today

Shares of EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are trading more than 6% higher in pre-open Thursday after the Federal Reserve provided investors ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Plunged 12% Today

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares sank 12% Thursday after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) opened an inquiry into the "buy now, pay later" sector and issued a series of orders to the five main companies offering the service, which includes Affirm, Afterpay (NYSE: SQ), Klarna, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Zip.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Lucid (LCID) Shares Soared in Pre Open Trading Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up nearly 7% in pre-open today after Nasdaq announced it will add the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why C3.AI (AI) Stock is Up 17% Today

Shares of CR.AI (NYSE: AI) are up more than 17% in pre-open Friday after the company was awarded a $500 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Instructure (INST) Stock Is Up Today

Shares of Instructure (NYSE: INST) are trading 8.5% higher today after Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded to Overweight from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Starts Tesla (TSLA) and Lucid (LCID) at Neutral Due to Valuation

Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri started research coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) with Neutral ratings.Although the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) has entered $1.5B accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (“ASR”) with Goldman Sachs ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades Boston Beer (SAM) to Hold as Seltzer Data is Bottoming

Shares of the Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) are trading modestly higher in today’s trading session after Jefferies analyst Kevin ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy