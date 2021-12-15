ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO documentary sheds light on the creation of 'Sesame Street'

By Eric Deggans
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

There's a new HBO documentary called "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street." It sheds light on the creation of a show that transformed children's television. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans has this review. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: One of the biggest lessons from "Street Gang: How We Got...

www.ctpublic.org

Literary Hub

Sonia Manzano on Finding Her Way to Sesame Street

Above: Photo by David Attie/Courtesy Macrocosm Entertainment. Sesame Street was shot out a of a cannon in 1969, fueled by the social unrest of Black Americans tired of being treated as second-class citizens, young people marching on Washington to protest an unpopular war, farmworkers demanding decent labor conditions—the list of grievances that were being protested went on and on. It seemed everyone in the late 60s in America was in for a change.
TV SERIES
bigblueunbiased.com

‘Sesame Street’ Was Always Political

There was a principle in politics, and there should be: Never pick a battle with Big Bird. You finish up spitting out feathers, as the eight-foot chicken walks away chanting the alphabet. Mitt Romney repeatedly argued in the 2012 election for cutting taxpayer support and having the popular character start...
TV & VIDEOS
Kankakee Daily Journal

NBC's new lemon; 'Sesame Street' history

What kinds of series are showcased in the days leading up to Christmas? In most cases, it’s exactly the kinds of series that are launched in the early days of the New Year: bad shows, misbegotten concepts poorly conceived or executed or both. All of those negatives apply to “American Auto” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), receiving a sneak preview tonight.
TV SERIES
Person
Joan Ganz Cooney
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Jim Henson
womenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street”

Marilyn Agrelo traces the radical roots of “Sunny Days” spent with Elmo, Bert, and Big Bird in “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.” The HBO doc examines how creators, artists, writers, and educators teamed up to transform a medium and change lives with “Sesame Street,” the brainchild of TV exec Joan Ganz Cooney and Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett. The pair wanted to use small screen as a means to educate — not just entertain — children.
TV SERIES
Gothamist.com

Previously Unseen Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Sesame Street In The 1970s

In 1970, an obscure magazine printed by the U.S. government for distribution in the Soviet Union, called Amerika, commissioned New York City-based photographer David Attie to shoot behind-the-scenes at a hot new television show still in its first season: Sesame Street. The publication only ran a few of the photos, and the rest of the slides and negatives were tossed in a box and stored in Attie's brownstone closet in Gramercy. Decades later, his son — TV writer-producer Eli Attie — unearthed them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

Ana Gasteyer Headlines NBC's American Auto, HBO Goes Inside Sesame Street

Nearly 20 years after she left Saturday Night Live, actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer returns to her old stomping grounds in NBC's American Auto. Two episodes of the new workplace comedy air back-to-back tonight. Also today: The feature-length doc Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street bows on HBO, The Voice’s Top 5 perform in Part 1 of the finale, and VH1 blends the holidays and wedding season in Let’s Get Merried. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Backstage at the Birth of Sesame Street

In the late 1960s, the photographer David Attie was getting regular work from a magazine called Amerika that few Americans ever saw. It was published by the Department of State, in Russian, and it was distributed in order to show off the good life to citizens of the Soviet Union. Attie was an established if not super-famous magazine photographer who had shot, among many other people, Truman Capote for Esquire and Lorraine Hansberry for Vogue. The assignment he had for Amerika was to document Sesame Street, a brand-new television show that had been designed as an advertising-free educational zone, the first of its kind. Attie spent a couple of weeks on the set (back then, it was on the Upper West Side) catching the actors and the Muppet performers at work. Amerika ran the story with a few nice photos, and the negatives and prints went into boxes in Attie’s house in the East 20s. He seems to have ignored them after that through to his death in 1982, and one can make conjectures about why: This was a backstage story about a PBS kids’ show shot for a government magazine, after all — not exactly a glamour job. On to the next gig.
TV & VIDEOS
