Lo makes National Book Award history with 'Last Night at the Telegraph Club'

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

Malinda Lo was stunned when she won a National Book Award for her novel "Last Night At The Telegraph Club." MALINDA LO: I was at home, obviously, because it was on Zoom. And my wife was in the corner, so she wasn't going to be on camera. And she was, like,...

Photofocus

Amazing adventures of creating a night photography history book

Night photography explorations bring about fantastic experiences and adventures. Certainly when exploring abandoned planes, trains and automobiles. Over the years, I had amassed quite a few stories. I would tell these to friends. Occasionally I would post about them. I had to abbreviate these stories quite often, creating more questions than answers. I now have a second book where I can share these stories and images of strange abandoned sites, secret locations and the characters along the way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Door County Pulse

National Book Awards Announced

The National Book Foundation announced the winners of the 2021 National Book Awards on Nov. 17. The live-streamed ceremony was hosted by Phoebe Robinson, author of You Can’t Touch My Hair and Other Things I Still Have to Explain; Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay; and the newly released Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KSEN AM 1150

Killsback’s Cheyenne History Wins Second National Book Prize

BOZEMAN – Leo Killsback, associate professor in Montana State University’s Department of Native American Studies in the College of Letters and Science, has won the Western History Association’s 2021 Donald Fixico Book Award for his two-volume history of the Cheyenne Nation. The Fixico Book Award, announced at...
MONTANA STATE
massreview.org

The Challenge of Book History

A Review of Simon Frost’s Reading, Wanting, and Broken Economics: A Twenty-First-Century Study of Readers and Bookshops in Southampton around 1900 (State University of New York Press, 2021). Studies in the field of book history hold a perverse fascination for me. I can never approach them solely as an...
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
ProPublica

ProPublica Wins Two National Press Club Awards

The National Press Club has named ProPublica the winner of two of its annual journalism awards. “Evenflo, Maker of the ‘Big Kid’ Booster Seat, Put Profits Over Child Safety” won in the Consumer Journalism-Periodicals category. The investigation by reporters Daniela Porat and Patricia Callahan showed that the carseat maker had put marketing above the safety of the children who used its “Big Kid” booster seats. Their reporting revealed the regulatory failures that allowed the seats to be sold even after children were seriously injured. In October 2021, members of Congress introduced the Booster Seat Safety Act, a law prompted by ProPublica’s investigation that would establish the most sweeping safety rules for booster seats in more than two decades, after determining the makers of the car seats misled parents about their risks and endangered children’s lives.
JOURNALISM
Berkeley Beacon

WLP professor Jerald Walker’s ‘How to Make a Slave and other essays’ wins the Annual Massachusetts Book Award for nonfiction

Writing, literature and publishing professor Jerald Walker brought home the Massachusetts Book Award for nonfiction this year for his essay collection entitled How to Make a Slave and Other Essays. The book, which was also a National Book Award finalist last year, consists of a series of Walker’s essays written...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines for ordering guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house. Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Nicholas Sandmann reaches private settlement with NBC over $275M lawsuit after network made it look like he'd committed a 'hate crime' in face-off with Native American man

Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann revealed that he reached a settlement with NBC on Friday following the network's coverage of a controversial confrontation he had with a Native American man in 2019. 'At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The...
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Maxine Waters Ditches Mask On United Airlines Flight To LA, Witness Claims Congresswoman Only Wore One When Asked By Attendant

Maxine Waters is being called out for seemingly not practicing what she preaches. The Democratic representative from California – who has been vocally critical of those who refuse to comply with mandatory mask mandates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic – was photographed without her mask on during a cross-country flight on United Airlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

