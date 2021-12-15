Legendary newsman, anchor Rod Wood from WSYR-TV remembered after passing

Following a legendary 44 year career at NewsChannel 9, anchor and local newsman Rod Wood died on Sunday.

He retired last year, and was 81 when he passed. He was considered the dean of Central New York broadcast journalists. Wood covered the Syracuse-area for more than five decades in one of the most-decorated careers in local media.

Rod attended Nottingham High School and later took classes through the University of Maryland, Onondaga Community College, and University College at Syracuse University, according to LocalSYR.com.

He joined WIXT, which is now WSYR-TV in 1976 as a news anchor. He received countless honors during his time at WSYR.

Rod lost his wife in May 2020.

The following statement was released by his family after his passing:

We are beyond sad to report that our beloved father Rod passed away this past Sunday evening.

He was surrounded by his children when God called him home. On the day prior, he had turned 81.

Just a few short weeks ago, he was diagnosed with an inoperable and aggressive cancer. He fought very hard but was unable to overcome it.

A native son, he loved Syracuse and Central New York above all other places. Nothing brought him more joy than serving and delivering the news to our community. His pride in Syracuse and its rich history, past and present, was unceasing. If you were a Central New Yorker, you had a friend in Rod Wood. And we were fortunate to call him ‘Dad’.

Thank you for all the love and support you showed him from the beginning of his career in 1963.

We will miss him beyond measure!

Sincerely,

Rod’s Kids, The Groat Family: John, Chris, Liz, Becky, and Priscilla

