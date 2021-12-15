UPDATE: Cowen Starts Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) at Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer upgraded Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $75.00 (from $72.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading Restaurant Brands International (RBI) to Outperform and raising our price target to $75 from $72: We are modestly increasing our Tim Horton’s Canada SSS growth estimates to above consensus levels in 4Q21e (2-yr SSS—EVRe -1%; previous - 3%; cons -3%) and 2022e (3-yr SSS—EVRe +2%; previous 2%; cons -1%). The successful Justin Bieber promotion is providing an additional near-term lift to loyalty membership and already-improving multi-year sales trends. We have seen important foundational improvement at the brand (47% of EBITDA), including loyalty, digital marketing, food innovation and coffee improvements. While Burger King US SSS trends have improved in 4Q (EVRe +1%; previous flat; cons. flat) versus -2% SSS in 3Q, we still see that segment (17% of EBITDA) as a problem area. However, the struggling Burger King US is increasingly surrounded by RBI’s other growth drivers. In 2022, we believe a stabilizing Tim Hortons will be helpful to the company’s reputation among Canadian investors. Next year, we also foresee likely improvement from Burger King Rest of World (40% of systemwide sales; 25% of EBITDA) and accelerating global unit growth contribution from Popeye’s and Firehouse Subs. We forecast overall company systemwide sales growth and EBITDA growth of 8% and 8% per year over the next three years—similar to the levels of Yum Brands and slightly higher than McDonald’s. Our new $75 target is based on our DCF analysis (page 6) and equates to a 5.1% 2023e FCF yield—a 100bp discount to MCD and YUM at 4.1%."

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO