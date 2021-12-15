ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cowen analyst Brian Holland initiates coverage on Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $16.00. The...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wedbush Starts Wejo inc. (WEJO) at Outperform

Wedbush analyst Daniel ives initiates coverage on WejoWejo inc. (NASDAQ: WEJO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT) at Speculative Buy

Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland initiates coverage on Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Upgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Overweight

Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis upgraded Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) from Neutral to Overweight. The analyst comments "We are upgrading shares of Yum! Brands seeing it as our favoured name to play the attractive global QSR category. The company offers mid-to-high single digit global system growth, balanced between new units and comps, which with cost control and share buybacks becomes HSD/LDD EPS growth. With FY22 set to be a more normalised growth year, the case for YUM should come to fore after its defensive qualities, which had seen EPS in fact grow in FY20, resulted in lagging growth in FY21. As a 98% franchise, capital light business, we see scope for rising returns to support a multiple rerating. Our price target moves to $151, requiring shares to trade at a 50% premium to a market multiple (18x) or 27x FY23 EPS, in line with where shares have been in the recent past, and we upgrade our rating to Overweight."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiates coverage on Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "SPRB's tildacerfont, a novel non-steroidal agent, is in late-stage development for adult classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH). In a Phase 2a (P2a) Study 201, tildacerfont established Proof of Concept (PoC) by reducing key biomarkers ACTH, A4, and 17-OHP. These data demonstrated the potential of tildacerfont to reduce androgen excess without increasing the total daily glucocorticoid (GC) dose during a 12-week treatment period in patients with classic CAH, something that has not been reported in any other investigational therapy. A P2 study in pediatric CAH and a P2 PoC trial in a sub-population of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) should be initiated in the next few months. We are bullish."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades SkyWest (SKYW) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Helane Becker downgraded SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts Luminar Technologies (LAZR) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Joshua Buchalter initiates coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Starts Entegris Inc (ENTG) at Overweight

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov initiates coverage on Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $183.00. The analyst comments "We initiate Entegris (ENTG) with an Overweight rating and $183 PT. We see ENTG as in a league of its own among materials companies in terms of growth opportunity over the next five years. The Company's products are enabling the key semiconductor technology innovations, such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and gate-all-around. The adoption of advanced semiconductor nodes drives content gains for ENTG chemicals and equipment used in fabs (2-6x vs. current portfolio average), compounding the content gains that semiconductors see as a share of GDP."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Doximity Inc (DOCS) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Jackson Ader downgraded Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $60.00 (from $70.00). The analyst comments "With over 80% of physicians and 50% of nurse practitioners counted as members on the platform, Doximity has created a concentrated network for marketers looking to reach medical spend decision makers and for healthcare providers and recruiters to fill openings. We see Doximity as well positioned to capture the broader shift away from traditional and analog marketing channels to digital marketing, and we expect penetration of customers’ marketing budgets to be the main driver of growth. However, we see some risk to expectations in the coming quarters as the company begins to lap the tough comparable quarters from a year ago. With recent software companies being sold off in extreme ways after signaling slowing growth, we view the next couple of quarters as having a higher risk than potential reward and thus rate the shares Underweight."
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Starts Braze Inc (BRZE) at Buy

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim initiates coverage on Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin initiates coverage on Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer upgraded Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $75.00 (from $72.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading Restaurant Brands International (RBI) to Outperform and raising our price target to $75 from $72: We are modestly increasing our Tim Horton’s Canada SSS growth estimates to above consensus levels in 4Q21e (2-yr SSS—EVRe -1%; previous - 3%; cons -3%) and 2022e (3-yr SSS—EVRe +2%; previous 2%; cons -1%). The successful Justin Bieber promotion is providing an additional near-term lift to loyalty membership and already-improving multi-year sales trends. We have seen important foundational improvement at the brand (47% of EBITDA), including loyalty, digital marketing, food innovation and coffee improvements. While Burger King US SSS trends have improved in 4Q (EVRe +1%; previous flat; cons. flat) versus -2% SSS in 3Q, we still see that segment (17% of EBITDA) as a problem area. However, the struggling Burger King US is increasingly surrounded by RBI’s other growth drivers. In 2022, we believe a stabilizing Tim Hortons will be helpful to the company’s reputation among Canadian investors. Next year, we also foresee likely improvement from Burger King Rest of World (40% of systemwide sales; 25% of EBITDA) and accelerating global unit growth contribution from Popeye’s and Firehouse Subs. We forecast overall company systemwide sales growth and EBITDA growth of 8% and 8% per year over the next three years—similar to the levels of Yum Brands and slightly higher than McDonald’s. Our new $75 target is based on our DCF analysis (page 6) and equates to a 5.1% 2023e FCF yield—a 100bp discount to MCD and YUM at 4.1%."
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Starts TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) at Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Penn initiates coverage on TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Named Best 2022 Idea at Cowen

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood reiterated an Outperform rating and $100.00 price target on Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) and named ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Starts Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiates coverage on Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: MoffettNathanson Starts DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) at Neutral

MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman initiates coverage on DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $36.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of DraftKings (DKNG) with a Neutral rating and $36 price target. DraftKings is in a unique position as a pure-play online gaming company and should continue to be a top platform for both OSB and iGaming with significant revenue growth. However, higher promotional activity and marketing spend should dampen profitability in the near-to-medium term as DKNG cements its top positioning over the long-term in both existing and new states."
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Starts Braze Inc (BRZE) at Outperform

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia initiates coverage on Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) with an Outperform rating.The analyst commented, "At a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
GOBankingRates

Everyday Brands To Invest In Now

A commonly tossed-about phrase on Wall Street is that you should "invest in what you know." Although that's a simplistic approach to investing, it does have an underlying current of truth. After all,...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones initiates coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Named Best 2022 Idea a Cowen

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cowen analyst Joseph Thome reiterated an Outperform rating on Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) and named it a Best Idea for 2022. The analyst commented, "Lirentelimab is approaching two key readouts in patients...
