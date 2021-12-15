UPDATE: Cowen Starts Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) at Outperform

Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis upgraded Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) from Neutral to Overweight. The analyst comments "We are upgrading shares of Yum! Brands seeing it as our favoured name to play the attractive global QSR category. The company offers mid-to-high single digit global system growth, balanced between new units and comps, which with cost control and share buybacks becomes HSD/LDD EPS growth. With FY22 set to be a more normalised growth year, the case for YUM should come to fore after its defensive qualities, which had seen EPS in fact grow in FY20, resulted in lagging growth in FY21. As a 98% franchise, capital light business, we see scope for rising returns to support a multiple rerating. Our price target moves to $151, requiring shares to trade at a 50% premium to a market multiple (18x) or 27x FY23 EPS, in line with where shares have been in the recent past, and we upgrade our rating to Overweight."
