ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Federal judge orders prison for attorney Douglas Long in income tax evasion case

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUADO_0dNJ7F7700

CAMDEN – Former Cumberland County Democratic Party Chairman Douglas M. Long was sentenced in U.S. District Court here on Tuesday to a 14-month prison term for evading taxes on income from his politically connected law firm.

Judge Noel L. Hillman also ordered Long to pay $269,736 in restitution and fined him $10,000. Additionally, the judge ordered a three-year period of supervised release.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Long had avoided paying more than $250,000 in income tax. No date was set for Long to start his prison term.

Long, 55, of Upper Deerfield Township, had pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in April 2020. He was released pending sentencing, which originally was set for late 2020 but was repeatedly postponed.

Investigators concluded the tax evasion efforts took place from 2012 through 2015. Long, also a one-term county freeholder, was managing partner of Long & Marmero LLP, a firm based in Woodbury during that four-year period.

Previously, federal officials have said Long directed his bookkeeper to conceal his income “by misclassifying monies paid from the law firm’s bank accounts” as "business expenses." The money was used to meet personal expenses, including tuition for his children, utilities, service fees, and student loan repayments for himself and his wife.

“During those tax years, Long received in excess of approximately $800,000 in income from the law firm that he intentionally failed to report to the IRS on his Forms 1040, including approximately $368,000 for tax year 2014,” according to the "information," or charging document, filed against Long.

“This resulted in substantial, unreported income taxes due and owing to the United States for each of these tax years, which, in total, exceeded $250,000, including approximately $120,000 for tax year 2014,” the document states.

Federal officials said Long had primary control over his firm's finances at the time.

In a 2015 interview, Long said his firm represented more than 50 municipalities in New Jersey in some capacity.

Honig credited the investigation to special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez, and special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce P. Keller of the Special Prosecutions Division in Newark represented the government in the prosecution.

Long was represented by Morristown attorney William J. Hughes Jr.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times. Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

No verdict yet in trial of officer who killed Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Woodbury, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
City
Morristown, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Federal Income Tax#Prison#Income Taxes#Camden#District Court#Long Marmero Llp
Fox News

White House shakeup: Biden to get new German Shepherd and cat as current dog gets rehomed

The first family is revamping its pet lineup, bringing in a new dog and cat while President Biden's current dog is set to be rehomed. The Bidens received a pure-bred German Shepherd Monday as a birthday gift from the president's brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, according to first lady Jill Biden's office. The dog, which was born on Sept. 1, will go by the name Commander.
PETS
Daily Journal

Daily Journal

146
Followers
73
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy