PITTSBURGH — A career-high 33 points by Makenna Marisa powered the Penn State women’s basketball team to a 68-60 win over Duquesne on Saturday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Lady Lions improved to 7-5 on the season, while Duquesne dropped to 5-7. Marisa earned her second 30-point game of the season with 33, including three three-pointers and a six-of-seven performance from the free throw line. Marisa has seven games with at least 20 points and double-figures in all 12 contests. Marisa added three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO