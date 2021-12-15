Motormouth: Turn signal on, headlight off?

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) — A cattle hauler overturned late Monday on Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street in Northwest Indiana, and 16 cows died. At 4:30 p.m., the driver of the truck was trying to enter the westbound lanes of the Borman Expressway from the Indiana Toll Road. The driver entered the curve too fast and lost control, according to Indiana State Police. The 2013 Peterbilt operated by Kash Livestock Express rolled over when it entered the westbound lanes of I-80/94. It rolled into the path of a van, and the van hit the overturned truck. As a result of the crash, about 18 cows were released from the trailer, while 72 remained trapped inside >A total of 16 cows died at the scene – some from the crash, and some which had to be euthanized by responding veterinarians. The driver of the truck – Jared Kroeger, 25, of Lennox, South Dakota – was ticketed for driving at a speed greater than reasonable. Neither driver involved was injured. The cattle were being hauled from Ohio to Nebraska, Indiana State Police said. Interstate lanes were shut down for about six hours after the crash, with only one lane of traffic remaining open.

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO