Cars

Motormouth: Turn signal on, headlight off?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I've noticed on a number of cars that when the front turn signal is on, the headlight on that side is off. Is that a new feature and why have the light turn off?. A: What you’re seeing is sort of an optical illusion. When the turn signals are on,...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Motormouth: Brakes will work despite ABS issue

Q: The antilock brakes (ABS) on my 2003 Camry sometimes pulsate when I'm slowing to a stop on dry pavement. It happens when I'm just short of stopping, never when going the speed limit. The Toyota mechanic test drove it, and of course, it did not malfunction then. He said they could not diagnose the problem unless the ABS light is lit, but not to worry. The brakes are hydraulic, and the ABS is electronic, so the brakes will continue to stop the car even if the ABS isn't working properly. Is it OK not to be concerned?
Motormouth: Bonding over car talk

Q: I have an Uncle Allen in DeKalb, Illinois, in his early 90s, who reads your column in the Chicago Tribune. The unknown benefit of your column is that Allen not only reads the articles, but he cuts them out and sends them to me. We have a standing call every Wednesday night and many times your article is discussed. It brings up some type of question he has regarding your article. I am a retired engineer and find your articles interesting and humorous. We have not been face-to-face for two years now, so it’s one way we keep our minds working. Thanks and please continue with your informative articles.
Jalopnik

The Most Confusing Turn Signals In The Auto Industry Are Probably Here To Stay

The turn signals on the current Mini Cooper are almost like one of those annoying brainteasers that sets the word “yellow” in blue text and asks you to name the color shown. Slicing the Union Jack into halves, then stuffing each half in each taillight seems like a cute, on-brand idea with absolutely no possible downside until you see it in practice.
Get Current with TheDetroitBureau’s Headlight News Podcast

TheDetroitBureau.com covers the top stories occurring in the auto industry in the latest edition of the Headlight News podcast. The weekly roundup includes news, features, reviews and more. Tesla’s in hot water with federal safety regulators again, reports Publisher Paul A. Eisenstein, after it was revealed the company’s vehicles don’t...
Police: Motorists should manually turn on headlights during fog

Local law enforcement is asking motorists across the Portage Co. area to stay off the roads if possible but to ensure headlights are turned on if they must travel. A heavy fog bank hit the area early Wednesday morning, and emergency responders have already tended to several collisions. Assistant Police...
106.9 KROC

Mystery Solved: Why Rochester Puts Bags On Fire Hydrants

Today on Spotted in Rochester, I found a post from Gabbi Morse that intrigued me. She shared pictures like the one above, where fire hydrants were covered in plastic. I had a few guesses in my head, and without revealing the 12-year-old me guesses, I'll say my adult guesses were along the same lines...protection. But why? Doesn't the paint and design protect them?
CBS Chicago

Drivers Shut Down Eisenhower Expressway To Perform Dangerous Stunts — Where Were Illinois State Police?

CHICAGO (CBS) — It looks like a scene from the “Fast and the Furious” movies, but it’s real – drivers were recently seen on video pulling dangerous stunts right on the Eisenhower Expressway. If you’re wondering how it was allowed to happen, so are we. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry went searching for answers Monday. Imagine hopping on the Ike, only to come to a complete stop – not because of rush hour, an accident, or an emergency – but because some people decided to shut the expressway down. On Monday night, a close look at the pavement still reveals some tire marks...
CBS Denver

Thieves Steal 11 Trucks From Denver Dealership

DENVER (CBS4) — Brazen thieves drove 11 trucks and SUVS off the lot of a dealership in Denver on Saturday morning. The owner of Truck Kings says thieves broke in and ripped a safe off the wall which held keys to all the vehicles. (credit: Abe Aryan) This happened before 9 a.m. at the lot near Alameda and Federal. (credit: Abe Aryan) The stolen vehicles include a blue Dodge Ram 1500, a white GMC Denali, and a black Jeep Wrangler Sahara. “Auto theft is skyrocketing, I’m probably the fifth or sixth dealer I’ve heard of this happening to recently,” owner Abe Aryan told CBS4. The owner say the value of the stolen trucks is well over half a million dollars. (credit: Abe Aryan) Denver police are investigating the case. The owner is asking if anyone recognizes the thieves or sees one of the stolen vehicles to call police.
SPY

Unlock Your Garage’s Full Potential With the Best Garage Lighting

If the word “garage” conjures up images of a dark and dank space with a lone pull string hanging from a florescent bulb, banish that thought immediately. These days there are so many more options out there to make the most out of your garage space, upping the game from the days when your remote garage opener doubled as the main source of lighting. And why not, considering all of the potential uses there are for that spot typically reserved for cars? From home gyms to offices, studios and even stores, people are getting more creative than ever with their garages...
After 8 die in Kentucky candle factory, workers question company's tornado preparation

MAYFIELD, Ky. — The first tornado warning was already over when Elijah Johnson walked onto the candle factory floor to begin his 6 p.m. shift. A team leader instructed the 20-year-old candle inspector to get into position on the production line. Johnson began checking candles on the conveyor belt, until he heard a group of workers ask the night supervisor if they could leave before the brunt of the storms.
SPY

The Best Roombas To Buy in 2021

Brand recognition goes a long way to establishing confidence from consumers. When it comes to robot vacuums, there’s no one else with more brand recognition in the category than iRobot and its line of Roomba robot vacuums. They’ve been around for years now, setting the pace and bar for innovation — such as obstacle-avoidance technology, room mapping, and efficient cleaning. There are many reasons why iRobot’s line of Roombas is so valued among consumers. Over the years, however, the company has released many different models, which can often make it tough to know where they all land in the release timeline....
CBS Chicago

Cattle Hauler Full Of Cows Flips Over On I-80/94 In Northwest Indiana; 16 Cows Dead

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) — A cattle hauler overturned late Monday on Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street in Northwest Indiana, and 16 cows died. At 4:30 p.m., the driver of the truck was trying to enter the westbound lanes of the Borman Expressway from the Indiana Toll Road. The driver entered the curve too fast and lost control, according to Indiana State Police. The 2013 Peterbilt operated by Kash Livestock Express rolled over when it entered the westbound lanes of I-80/94. It rolled into the path of a van, and the van hit the overturned truck. As a result of the crash, about 18 cows were released from the trailer, while 72 remained trapped inside >A total of 16 cows died at the scene – some from the crash, and some which had to be euthanized by responding veterinarians. The driver of the truck – Jared Kroeger, 25, of Lennox, South Dakota – was ticketed for driving at a speed greater than reasonable. Neither driver involved was injured. The cattle were being hauled from Ohio to Nebraska, Indiana State Police said. Interstate lanes were shut down for about six hours after the crash, with only one lane of traffic remaining open.
CBS Miami

South Florida COVID Testing Lines Getting Longer; At Home Kits Sold Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday rush to get COVID testing is now underway, and it’s contributing to long lines at testing sites, nearly everywhere. “It was challenging because most of the places that I looked at were booked to capacity,” Fabrian Wright said. Wright made it a priority this holiday to be COVID free, he found a shorter line in Hollywood, but the lines at mass testing sites from Tropical Park in Miami to C.B. Smith Park in Broward County stretch for hours at a time. “I’m getting a test because outside of traveling I do have a grandma that is 96,” he...
nny360.com

Motormouth: Bonding over car talk

Q: I have an Uncle Allen in DeKalb, Ill., in his early 90s, who reads your column in the Chicago Tribune. The unknown benefit of your column is that Allen not only reads the articles, but he cuts them out and sends them to me. We have a standing call every Wednesday night and many times your article is discussed. It brings up some type of question he has regarding your article. I am a retired engineer and find your articles interesting and humorous. We have not been face-to-face for two years now, so it’s one way we keep our minds working. Thanks and please continue with your informative articles.
