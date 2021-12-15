ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Doctor who Treated Cancer Patients on Machine he Co-owned Struck Off

By Kim Pilling
Medscape News
 6 days ago

A financially motivated doctor who inappropriately treated cancer patients on a machine he co-owned has been struck off. Consultant urologist Paul Miller, 63, was said to be an "early advocate" of high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) – described as novel and experimental – which emerged in the mid-2000s, with trials taking...

www.medscape.com

