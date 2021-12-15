ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House responds to GOP's Boebert with Islamophobia bill

edglentoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert cracked a https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-business-religion-middle-east-lauren-boebert-72ccb363efd9ef64a5cd8da2f2eb7bd6">racist, Islamophobic joke about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, it wasn’t the first time she mocked the Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota. Boebert had derided Omar during a House floor debate last month, taunting the Somali-born, Muslim-American immigrant as...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adam Kinzinger says it's 'possible' some of his GOP colleagues were responsible for Capitol riot after Stop the Steal organizer reveals he had contact with Republican lawmakers in the lead-up to January 6

House January 6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is not ruling out the possibility that members of his own Republican Caucus were responsible for the Capitol riot in a stunning admission on Sunday morning. His interview comes less than two days after it surfaced that several GOP lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene uses racial slur in Turning Point USA address

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur to refer to Asian people while describing the attendees at Turning Point USA’s national conference during her speech over the weekend.The Georgia Republican was speaking on Sunday at the conservative youth group’s four-day conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and remarked on the diversity she saw in the crowd while milling about with attendees at the event.“[W]hen I walked in yesterday, I was like, 'What kind of people come here?’ So I'm walking around and seeing some good people and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people,” said the congresswoman.After...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Racism#House#Gop#Ap#Republican#Democratic#Somali#Muslim American#The State Department#The House Rules Committee#Anti Muslim#Senate#The Republican Party#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Terrorism
edglentoday.com

Power of one: Manchin is singularly halting Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin settled in at President Joe Biden’s family home in Delaware on https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-delaware-kyrsten-sinema-joe-manchin-ce4fd0eb0210ccea03ca567b7041ce73">a Sunday morning in the fall as the Democrats worked furiously to gain his support on their far-reaching domestic package. The two-hour-long session was the kind of special treatment being showered...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy