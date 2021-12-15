ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Germany's Scholz vows that 'we will win' fight against COVID

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Wednesday that his new government will win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and make Germany “structurally fit" for the 21st century, promising that efforts to combat climate change will be central to its agenda as he made his first major policy speech to...

AFP

German defence minister says Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
The Independent

Former German minister becomes new mayor of Berlin

Franziska Giffey, a former federal minister who quit Germany's national government earlier this year, became Berlin s new mayor on Tuesday as the leader of a three-party left-wing governing coalition.Giffey was elected by the state legislature nearly three months after a regional election in which she led her center-left Social Democrats the party of new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to a narrow victory over the environmentalist Greens Giffey, 43, served as minister for women and families in ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel s last government until she resigned in May amid allegations of plagiarism in her doctoral thesis. She...
AFP

EU to decide on new Covid jab as Omicron rages

The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally. Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, prompting many to reimpose travel restrictions and other measures. Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant -- still the dominant strain -- Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines. Coronavirus has killed over 5.3 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Reuters

Germany's Scholz calls on party to back ruling coalition

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called on members of his Social Democratic party (SPD) to back the country's new ruling coalition, adding promises made during the election campaign now had to translate into concrete action. Speaking at a virtual convention of the SPD at...
SFGate

Germany vows solidarity with Poland in Belarus border fight

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's...
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany's new 'traffic light' government signals worry for German Jews

Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Skirts Question Around Nuclear Energy

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz skirted a question on Friday about differences between Germany and France regarding whether nuclear power should be labelled sustainable and said it was up to every country to choose how to fight climate change. "Each country pursues its own strategy to fight man-made...
Reuters

Biden speaks with Germany's Scholz, discusses Russian buildup near Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment, and the two leaders discussed issues including efforts to address Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, the White House said. "Today, I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz...
whbl.com

Italy's Draghi will meet Germany's Scholz in coming days – statement

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in the coming days, a government statement said following a phone conversation between the two leaders. “Prime Minister Draghi congratulated Chancellor Scholz for the start of his mandate,” the statement said. (Reporting...
AFP

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages. The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer. "It will be a new beginning for our country," Scholz pledged as he officially assumed the office from Merkel and thanked her for her lengthy tenure.
bulletin-news.com

Scholz Set to Replace Merkel as Germany's Leader

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s seventh post-World War II chancellor, is poised to assume office on Wednesday, following Angela Merkel after a 16-year reign. Scholz’s administration will take power with lofty ambitions of modernizing the European Union’s most populous nation and combatting climate change, but it will have the immediate task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic’s hardest phase yet.
WDBO

Scholz's team: Key players in Germany's new government

BERLIN — (AP) — Olaf Scholz took over as Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet, with one more minister than Merkel's, made up of nine men and eight women. Here's a look at the key players.
Reuters

Germany's Scholz says any threat to Ukraine unacceptable

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. “It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders,” Scholz said at a...
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for 'Code Black' hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
The Associated Press

Poland, Lithuania back Ukraine, urge Russia sanctions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland and Lithuania joined Ukraine on Monday to call for stronger Western sanctions against Moscow amid a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border that has fueled fears of an invasion. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has amassed 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine...
