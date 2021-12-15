Portion of SC-61 closed due to fallen power lines after early morning collision

UPDATE (7:10 A.M.): Officials with Dominion Energy say crews have completed their work and replaced a damaged street light pole and some street light wire.

Officials are still on the scene cleaning up the area before allowing traffic. They expect the road to remain closed for a few more hours.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have closed a portion of SC-61 at Old Town Rd. due to down power lines in the area.

SC-61 is closed between Old Towne Rd. and St. Andrews Blvd. as officials work to clear the scene of downed power lines after an early morning collision.

Dominion Energy and police are on the scene and officials say this is typical for the area when a car hits the pole in that area.

No word on when the roadways will reopen again.

