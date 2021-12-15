UNIQLO UT Taps the Power of 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie' in New Collaboration

Jujutsu Kaisen has made a major change to the Culling Game with the addition of a new rule in the newest chapter of the manga series! Gege Akutami's original manga series has been showing off Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro's first stretch of their official entrance into Kenjaku's Culling Game deadly tournament, and they have been on two wildly different paths since the two of them were separated after entering one of the colonies. But it was only Yuji who ended up stumbling on the right path and wound up facing off against Hiromi Higuruma, their first target.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO