UNIQLO UT Taps the Power of 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie' in New Collaboration

NO 28, a forward-thinking label and studio based out of Paris, has released its first collection of premium apparel that will later make its way into the digital world. The brand recently launched its first pop-up, showcasing a range of unisex, ready-to-wear apparel made for all body types. The silhouettes presented include different cuts of hoodies, sweatpants, arms sleeves, balaclavas, durags, T-shirts, dresses, and tops that are stripped down to the essentials, presenting clean monochrome and two-tone pieces with a focus on fit and subtle detailing. In conjunction with its first drop, NO 28 also debuted a 2-player motorcycle racing game giving a sneak peek of its virtual aesthetic.
