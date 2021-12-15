No time like the present to send your gifts: Holiday shipping deadlines begin Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the postal push; the busiest time of year at the post office. Truckloads of packages are being sorted right now, which means it’s time to get that holiday shopping done. Delivery deadlines are coming in hot. If you want your gift to make it in time for Christmas, you’ve got to act fast. For the majority of Americans, the deadline to ship ground with the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx is Wednesday, Dec. 15. The UPS deadline for ground shipments depends on where you live. First Class mail, including greeting cards, must be sent through the post office by Friday, Dec. 17. After that, there are several pricier options for faster service leading up to Christmas. The last chance at the post office and UPS is next day service on Dec. 23. FedEx has same day service on Christmas Eve.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO