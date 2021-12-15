ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katsuyori Shibata Announces In-Ring Return at WrestleKingdom

By Ian Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleKatsuyori Shibata is returning to in-ring competition on January 4, 2022. In a brief announcement made before...

Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman is out of a job at Roman Reigns fired him on this week’s WWE Smackdown, before getting taken out by Brock Lesnar. Friday night’s show ended with Roman Reigns arriving and coming to the ring to question Heyman’s loyalty after he felt Heyman’s actions last week while Reigns was off felt “shady.”
New details on Ronda Rousey's current status

Three of the former fighters in the world of MMA, or mixed martial arts, who have been most successful in WWE, are certainly Ronda Rousey, former UFC world champion, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. If the first is no longer part of the WWE roster for some time, due to her desire to become a mother, fulfilled this year, with the birth of her first child, the other two are instead having a lot of success in the WWE, with Shayna Baszler who has already won several important titles on the WWE roster and with the other girl who has instead become an official on-screen, alongside Adam Pearce on the main roster of the federation.
Buff Bagwell On Why He Thinks Steve Austin Got Fired From WCW

In an interview with the Who the Fook Are These Guys podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Buff Bagwell spoke about Steve Austin’s run in WCW and why the future Stone Cold was eventually fired from the company. According to Bagwell, it was because Austin was injury-prone. Here are highlights:. On...
Liv Morgan Tries to Ambush Becky Lynch In New WWE Video

Liv Morgan tried to get the jump on Becky Lynch ahead of their match at WWE Day 1, attacking her in a new video. WWE posted video of Morgan trying to ambush Lynch at a training facility while training, but the woman she attacks with a kendo stick isn’t actually Lynch.
Katsuyori Shibata
Kazuchika Okada
WWE Had Some Different Plans For An Upcoming In-Ring Return

What could have been. There are a lot of people on the WWE roster and there are times when it is not that easy to get everyone on television. Sometimes there are some specific reasons to keep the wrestlers off of television, as WWE has a reason to not bring them back. For a current WWE star on hiatus from the ring, the plans have changed within the last few months.
Matt Cardona ‘Quits’ GCW After Blood on the Hills Loss

– During last night’s GCW Blood on the Hills event, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green were unsuccessful against the team of Allie Katch and Effy. Matt Cardona at least appears to be taking the loss well. After the match, he announced on Twitter that he quits GCW. GCW founder...
PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27

PFL light heavyweight prospect Jordan Young has died at the age of 27, as announced by his gym American Top Team on Sunday. Young’s cause of death is currently unclear. Young was a former Bellator fighter that had recently seemed to find his footing with the PFL. ATT posted...
List of Producers For Last Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. * Shane Helms produced Matt Riddle vs. Otis. * Tyson Kidd produced Becky Lynch’s promo and Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega. * Pat...
Sammy Guevara Announces Split From Fiancée Pam Nizio

– As previously reported, AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara got engaged to his girlfriend Pam Nizio earlier this year. However, Guevara has now confirmed that the two have now ended their engagement and relationship. Guevara released a statement via Twitter earlier today, which you can see below:. “I know a...
411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Diamond Dallas Page on Wrestling Randy Savage, Winning World Title, and More

411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Diamond Dallas Page. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show with his usual great introduction of his guest. He mentions DDP is his good friend and former roommate. Austin asks DDP if they ever worked together and DDP says there was a 6 man or 8 man match where Austin knocked the dog piss out of him. Austin says it was during The Invasion and it wasn’t a match, but when Austin returned and attacked everyone before he turned to The Alliance. They take a drink of wine and put over the taste.
Jeet Rama Takes Issue With WWE Only Presenting Indian Talent As Heels

Jeet Rama says he was treated fine during his time in WWE but has an issue with how the company portrays Indian stars only as heels. Rama, who was among the releases from WWE in early November, spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a new interview and talked about his misgivings with how the company positions Indian talent as characters. You can see highlights below:
Tony Khan Says AEW Battle Of The Belts Will Be A Hour-Long Special

Tony Khan has confirmed the length of the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts special on TNT. Khan appeared on the Culture State podcast and confirmed reports that the special will be one hour long. “It’s a one hour show,” Khan said (per Fightful). “It’s a one hour event, so...
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Triple H Apologized For Not Signing Her In 2016

In an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast (via Fightful), Deonna Purrazzo revealed that after a WWE tryout in 2016, Triple H apologized for not signing her at the time. She would eventually go to Ring of Honor and then WWE came calling soon after. She...
WWE Signs Former College Football Player Alema Collins

In a post on Instagram, former college football player Alema Collins announced that he has signed with WWE. He took part in the WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando last week. He wrote: “First I want to take this time to thank God for this amazing experience that I was...
Johnny Gargano Says David Arquette Was Discussed As Being Ghostface From Halloween Havoc 2020

Johnny Gargano was helped out by Austin Theory under a Ghostface mask at Halloween Havoc 2020, and Gargano says David Arquette was briefly discussed for the role. Gargano looked back at the angle, which saw a person under the iconic Scream mask hit Damian Priest with a pipe to help Gargano win the NXT North American Title on a recent Twitch stream. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
