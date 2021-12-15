ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Replicating scientific results is tough — but essential

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high-profile replication study in cancer biology has obtained disappointing results. Scientists must redouble their efforts to find out why. You have full access to this article via your institution. Replicabillity — the ability to obtain the same result when an experiment is repeated — is foundational to science....

Scientists predict what happens next with the omicron variant

Multiple scientists and experts are weighing on what Americans should expect from the omicron variant of the coronavirus over the next few weeks. Dr. Stephen Goldstein, professor at the Eccles Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Utah, told Salon that cases will rise in the next few weeks to peak levels.
Some Cancer Studies Fail to Replicate. That Might Be OK

Del Pozo’s paper was one of nearly 200 that a research team hoped to replicate—to re-create and see if they reached the same conclusion. In 2013, Brian Nosek and Tim Errington of the Center for Open Science announced their intentions to try this in the field of preclinical cancer biology. “When you get the email that they are going to reproduce your results in a very high-impact journal, there are two sides to that,” del Pozo says. After all, what if you got it wrong? But he felt some responsibility. So del Pozo agreed to play along.
Investigation fails to replicate most cancer biology lab findings

An eight-year-long investigation into the reliability of preclinical cancer biology research has found that fewer than half of the results published in 23 highly cited papers could be successfully reproduced. Tim Errington, director of research at the Center for Open Science in Virginia – which conducted the investigation – says...
Why Replicating Cancer Research Is Important—but Often Unsuccessful

A key tenant in the scientific process is reproducibility: scientists should be able to repeat a study's original protocol and yield similar results. But a new report has shown that cancer research has a reproducibility problem, Carla K. Johnson reports for the Associated Press (AP). For the last eight years,...
Unlocking the value of your scientific data

Digital transformation is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and relate to each other, both personally and professionally. New entrants are disrupting established industries with novel, digitally enabled operating and business models seemingly overnight, and virtually every company across every industry needs a digital strategy to ensure they remain competitive in the fight for both talent and customers. Leaders with foresight will recognize that, beyond the ability to keep pace, digital strategies and technologies can provide their organization with data that will allow them to leap ahead of the competition. A smaller group of visionary leaders go even further to achieve the holy grail – the ability to not only move ahead through a one-shot digital overhaul of their current business, but to stay ahead in the market over time, through digitally enabled continuous innovation and adaptation of both operations and the overall business model.
Will B. Scientific About Positivity

The law of Conservation of Energy states that “Energy cannot be created or destroyed.” In other words, the total amount of energy in the universe never changes, although it may change from one form to another. Energy never disappears, but it does change form. When I learned of...
The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice

On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Polygenic risk score analyses on embryos (PGT-P) are being marketed by some private testing companies to parents using in vitro fertilisation as being useful in selecting the embryos that carry the least risk of disease in later life. It appears that at least one child has been born after such a procedure. But the utility of a PRS in this respect is severely limited, and to date, no clinical research has been performed to assess its diagnostic effectiveness in embryos. Patients need to be properly informed on the limitations of this use of PRSs, and a societal debate, focused on what would be considered acceptable with regard to the selection of individual traits, should take place before any further implementation of the technique in this population.
Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
Build a registry of results that students can replicate

To speed research, express conclusions as testable statements, and incorporate testing into training. Yusuf A. Hannun is director of the Stony Brook University Cancer Center in New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Earlier this month, a large-scale replication project underscored just how hard it...
VLDLR and ApoER2 are receptors for multiple alphaviruses

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Alphaviruses, like many other arthropod-borne viruses, infect vertebrate species...
A Scientific Life on the Edge

Psychologist Stanton Peele's memoir of his "lonely quest to change how we see addiction" could have been titled I Don't Get No Respect. His persistent promotion of the thesis that drug users are neither criminals who belong in jail nor patients who belong in "treatment" has been a long and often solitary struggle.
Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
Photoelectroactive artificial synapse and its application to biosignal pattern recognition

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 95 (2021) Cite this article. In recent years, optoelectronic artificial synapses have garnered a great deal of research attention owing to their multifunctionality to process optical input signals or to update their weights optically. However, for most optoelectronic synapses, the use of optical stimuli is restricted to an excitatory spike pulse, which majorly limits their application to hardware neural networks. Here, we report a unique weight-update operation in a photoelectroactive synapse; the synaptic weight can be both potentiated and depressed using "optical spikes." This unique bidirectional operation originates from the ionization and neutralization of inherent defects in hexagonal-boron nitride by co-stimuli consisting of optical and electrical spikes. The proposed synapse device exhibits (i) outstanding analog memory characteristics, such as high accessibility (cycle-to-cycle variation of <1%) and long retention (>21 days), and (ii) excellent synaptic dynamics, such as a high dynamic range (>384) and modest asymmetricity (<3.9). Such remarkable characteristics enable a maximum accuracy of 96.1% to be achieved during the training and inference simulation for human electrocardiogram patterns.
Study finds how HIV replicates in the body

Ohio [US], December 16 (ANI): A new study has found how a small difference in the RNA sequence can allow the viral RNA to be packaged for replication, creating potential targets for future HIV treatments. The study has been published in the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences'. The...
Reconsidering the role of alcohol in the scientific workplace

Some societies and event organizers are rethinking their alcohol policies in a bid to be more inclusive. Nikki Forrester is a science journalist based in West Virginia. You have full access to this article via your institution. In November 2020, the Geological Society of America hosted its annual conference in...
Highlighting the impact of social relationships on the propagation of respiratory viruses using percolation theory

We develop a site-bond percolation model, called PERCOVID, in order to describe the time evolution of all epidemics propagating through respiratory tract or by skin contacts in human populations. This model is based on a network of social relationships representing interconnected households experiencing governmental non-pharmaceutical interventions. As a very first testing ground, we apply our model to the understanding of the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic in France from December 2019 up to December 2021. Our model shows the impact of lockdowns and curfews, as well as the influence of the progressive vaccination campaign in order to keep COVID-19 pandemic under the percolation threshold. We illustrate the role played by social interactions by comparing two typical scenarios with low or high strengths of social relationships as compared to France during the first wave in March 2020. We investigate finally the role played by the Î± and Î´ variants in the evolution of the epidemic in France till autumn 2021, paying particular attention to the essential role played by the vaccination. Our model predicts that the rise of the epidemic observed in July and August 2021 would not result in a new major epidemic wave in France.
Using animation to mediate scientific discourse

Interactive annotation and commenting tools provide a means to ground animations in experimental evidence and to support scientific discourse and progress. If you were asked to think about an animation, what is the first thought that pops into your head? A colourful children's story? Or a virus landing on the surface of a cell? It may come as a surprise that the same software tools that bring cartoon characters to life can also serve the scientific community in diverse and important ways.
Differential expression in humans of the viral entry receptor ACE2 compared with the short deltaACE2 isoform lacking SARS-CoV-2 binding sites

ACE2 is a membrane protein that regulates the cardiovascular system. Additionally, ACE2 acts as a receptor for host cell infection by human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that emerged as the cause of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and has brought unprecedented burden to economy and health. ACE2 binds the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 with high affinity and shows little variation in amino acid sequence meaning natural resistance is rare. The discovery of a novel short ACE2 isoform (deltaACE2) provides evidence for inter-individual differences in SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and severity, and likelihood of developing subsequent 'Long COVID'. Critically, deltaACE2 loses SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding sites in the extracellular domain, and is predicted to confer reduced susceptibility to viral infection. We aimed to assess the differential expression of full-length ACE2 versus deltaACE2 in a panel of human tissues (kidney, heart, lung, and liver) that are implicated in COVID-19, and confirm ACE2 protein in these tissues. Using dual antibody staining, we show that deltaACE2 localises, and is enriched, in lung airway epithelia and bile duct epithelia in the liver. Finally, we also confirm that a fluorescently tagged SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monomer shows low binding at lung and bile duct epithelia where dACE2 is enriched.
