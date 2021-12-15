ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Millville Car Burglary Suspect Caught on Video: Do You Know Him?

By Eddie Davis
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a close look at the man in this photo. Do you recognize him? If so, Millville Police would like to hear from you. Millville Police are...

literock969.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lite Rock 96.9

Update – Linwood, NJ, Cops: Belhaven, Mainland H.S. Shelter-in-place Lifted

UPDATE FROM LINWOOD POLICE - 1:15PM:. At approximately 1:00 PM, at Belhaven Middle School, the Linwood Police Department conducted an investigation in regards to information that we received. At the conclusion of the investigation we determined that there was no credible threat. At this time, school staff and our Police Department, coordinated to lift the shelter in place and notified Seaview and Mainland of the same.
LINWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Millville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Millville, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Gunmen in Ski Masks Steal Money in Bold Rio Grande, NJ Home Invasion

Middle Township Police are investigating a home invasion in Rio Grande where masked gunmen forced their way into a home on Vermont Avenue and stole money. The crime took place before dawn on Friday, Dec. 10, when Middle Township Police were called to a home on the 200 block of Vermont Avenue in Rio Grande. When police arrived at about 5:30 am, four victims of the armed robbery said two people wearing ski masks had forced their way into the home and stolen money.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Thompson
Person
Adam West
Lite Rock 96.9

Cops: Pleasantville, NJ, Man Arrested; Found With $55,000 Worth of Drugs

Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Pleasantville was arrested Wednesday morning and found to have $55,000 worth of illegal drugs. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 28-year-old Maseter Laurent has been charged with four counts of possession of CDS, four counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Careful! Mays Landing, NJ Residents Experiencing Some Serious Package Tampering

It's that time of year again, right? Can you even keep up with how many Amazon packages are showing up at your door on a daily basis?. That's most of us right now, at least if you've decided to steer clear of the brick-and-mortar stores and shop for everything on everyone's Christmas list online this year. That's always a solid plan, except for when they show up damaged to your front door. Unfortunately, that's what people in the Laureldale section and beyond in Mays Landing have been dealing with more than a few times lately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy