STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New legislation will require the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to examine the possibility of widening Staten Island’s narrowest bridge. On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that directs the Port Authority to assess the alignment and surrounding property of the Outerbridge Crossing to determine the feasibility of widening the bridge in an effort to increase traffic flow at the oft-congested crossing.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO