To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Supplier diversity is a crucial part of an organization’s success. It’s a way for companies to promote innovation, cultivate networking, boost hiring, and perhaps most important of all, a way for companies to experience the many benefits of diversity while taking steps to close the racial equity gap. It’s no secret the past year has seen a crucial wave of racial justice and social consciousness. Now more than ever, consumers and companies alike are prioritizing businesses that are actively addressing diversity, equity and inclusion. They’re seeking out diverse suppliers – defined as businesses that are at least 51% owned and operated by underrepresented groups – in an effort to address racial injustice and support minority entrepreneurs.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO