Public Health

China economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China reported Wednesday that its economy slowed in November,...

www.timesdaily.com

eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on arms sales revealed

The pandemic doesn?t seem to have affected the global demand for weapons, according to a new report, which reveals the defense industry's top 100 companies made $531 billion in 2020 ? 1.3% more than in the previous year. Arms sales have been steadily growing for six consecutive years, and the...
INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

China Nov export growth slows but imports accelerate

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s exports growth lost steam in November, pressured by a strong yuan, weakening demand and higher costs, but import growth accelerated and came in well above expectations, pointing to stronger domestic activity. Exports rose 22% on-the-year and imports jumped 31.7% in November, customs data showed on Tuesday. Analysts...
BUSINESS
WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak Spain

Spain’s prime minister is urging people to “remain prudent” about COVID-19 over the holidays as Christmas festivities at one Spanish hospital are suspected of infecting dozens of staff. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that Spaniards can't “let their guard down” because the coronavirus continues to spread. One regional hospital said 170 staff attended a Christmas dinner in a restaurant last weekend, with 68 testing positive for COVID-19 since then. Spanish news agency Europa Press said the staff took antigen tests before the event and were negative. They were all fully vaccinated and are showing no symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Virus outbreak prompts Jurby prison lockdown

Isle of Man Prison has gone into lockdown after an outbreak of coronavirus hit the facility's two wings. The prison in Jurby has entered a so-called "black regime" of restrictions, the Department of Home Affairs confirmed. It means visits are suspended, staff will be tested and offenders having limited time...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Omicron is now most common coronavirus variant in U.S., accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron is now most common coronavirus variant in U.S., accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases, CDC says. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Austria hits two-month low in virus cases as country reopens

VIENNA (AP) — Austria reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since October, as the last few regions in the country reopened restaurants and hotels on Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show German Soldiers Marching With Torches After Germany Announced Restrictions For Unvaccinated People?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows German soldiers marching with torches after Germany announced restrictions for individuals who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The image is from Oct. 13, several weeks before Germany announced restrictions for unvaccinated individuals. It shows soldiers marching to commemorate the sacrifices made by members of the German military during the Afghanistan War.
MILITARY
WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak Holiday Lights

Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence. The holiday season is shining brightly despite COVID-19. From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever. David Fred, owner of Indiana-based Winterland Inc., said his events at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway both saw increases of more than 200% last year. Others are drawing on that kind of success. Industry officials say the events offer a safe activity where people can enjoy a holiday spectacle either outside on foot or from their comfort of a vehicle.
FESTIVAL
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 275 million and research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS

