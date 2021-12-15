ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tufts University expanding into downtown Phoenix

By Angela Gonzales
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Phoenix outpost marks the university's first out-of-state program for the physical therapy...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Business Journal

HarborOne Bank Opens Three New Greater Boston Branches

Continuing its growth into Greater Boston, HarborOne Bank is opening new branches in Brighton, Cambridge, and Brookline, further extending HarborOne’s reach into vibrant neighborhoods in and around the city. “We’re excited to offer the people who live and work in these thriving neighborhoods, and businesses small and large, a new choice in state-of-the-art personal and business banking,” said James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. “I’m proud to say that our longstanding commitment to offering unparalleled customer service across the banking spectrum has resulted in exceptional customer loyalty and satisfaction in our current markets. We are excited to expand our Greater Boston presence and extend our commitment to customers in these new markets.” HarborOne will open the doors to the new branches at 1952-1956 Beacon Street (Cleveland Circle) in Brighton, at 1739 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, and at 473 Harvard Street in Brookline on December 13. The new locations accelerate the Bank’s expansion strategy within Greater Boston, which began with the opening of a Boston loan production office on Broad Street in the Financial District in 2018, quickly followed by a full-service branch at the same location in 2019. New HarborOne branch locations in Quincy and South Boston have opened over the last year. A market-driven activation strategy has generated over $370 million in loans outstanding and over $100 million in deposit relationships from these locations. “The banking sector in Massachusetts is undergoing rapid changes caused by mergers and acquisitions of community banks,” said Joseph Casey, HarborOne Bank President and Chief Operating Officer. “We believe our commitment to the communities we serve, our experience as hands-on neighborhood bankers, and the high quality of our consultative banking services across the board offer the kind of experience that individuals, families and businesses want.” HarborOne’s relationship banking experts, coupled with the Bank’s One2One personal appointment banking service, offer customers a unique partnership approach to delivering financials solutions, from tailored savings plans and credit management strategies for consumers to loans and lines of credit, cash management services, and growth strategies for businesses. The Bank’s One2One appointment banking service is offered in-person, over the phone, or via ZoomTM to deliver the personal service and convenience for which HarborOne is known. HarborOne will also expand its acclaimed “HarborOne U” professional development and personal enrichment educational programming to new audiences in these new markets. About HarborOne Bank HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, has $4.57 billion in assets. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service branches and commercial loan offices in Providence and Boston. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with content and classes available on personal finance and small business delivered virtually as well as at community locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with offices throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire and is licensed in six additional states.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tufts University#Economy#Downtown Phoenix#Santander Bank
Boston Business Journal

DPS Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the U.S.

Global engineering firm has over 900 employees across eight offices DPS Group, a privately-owned global consulting, engineering, and construction management company, serving high-tech industries around the world, celebrated its tenth anniversary in the U.S. this past year. Founded in 1974 in Dublin, Ireland, to service the country’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, DPS Group opened its first office in the U.S. in 2011 with a staff of less than 10 based in Framingham, Massachusetts (outside of Boston). The company has since grown its U.S. presence to over 900 employees across eight offices in Albany, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; Kansas City, Kansas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; and Wall Township, New Jersey. “We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate 10 years in the United States,” said Aidan O’Dwyer, president of U.S. project operations. “Over the past decade we’ve invested heavily in growing our U.S. presence. That investment has allowed us deliver world class service for our clients and has created a culture of professional satisfaction and career fulfillment for our staff.” Aidan continued, “We devote a huge amount of time and effort into finding and recruiting the best people to our team and providing professional development opportunities to our employees. We partner closely with colleges and universities near our offices, providing internship opportunities and scholarships to develop the next generation of talent. Once someone joins our team we invest heavily in their professional development, always conscious of preparing them to advance to the next step of their career.” DPS has evolved from its process engineering roots to deliver services across the engineering and construction value chain, including feasibility studies, architecture, procurement, construction management, CQV, and client-side technical services. “Covid-19 has been a really tough period for everyone, and DPS is fortunate to be able to play a small part in the fight against the pandemic,” continued Aidan. “In the life sciences sector, DPS has supported 16 COVID-related projects ranging from vaccines and therapeutics to diagnostic tests, while in the semi-conductor sector we executed numerous projects in response to the global shortage of microchips. As a company and as human beings, we are very grateful for the opportunity to help our clients and support their vital work during this unprecedented period.” The company enjoys an unrivaled reputation for innovation, ingenuity, and continuous improvement. Within the life sciences sector there has been a significant focus in recent years on designing facilities for novel therapies, including mRNA, microbiome, oligonucleotide, cell, and gene therapy. Modalities that either didn’t exist or were in the very early stages of development a decade ago are now prominent and require DPS to respond to novel processes in terms of facility design, construction, regulatory compliance, and licensing requirements. In the semi-conductor sector, DPS employees design and build some of the most advanced microchip manufacturing facilities in the world. “Our people are intellectually curious and like a challenge,” said Aidan. “The opportunity to deliver a new solution, design a new approach to a problem, or improve further on existing methodologies is both exciting and fulfilling.” Most recently DPS-designed facilities have been recognized by the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE) with two prestigious Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA). In 2019, Moderna’s new clinical development manufacturing facility in Norwood, Mass. was the category winner for Facility of the Future and ElevateBio’s BaseCamp project in Waltham, Mass. was the 2021 category winner for Operational Excellence. DPS Group has contributed to or participated in numerous charitable endeavors over the past ten years. Most recently, DPS established the Indu Conley Memorial Scholarship at Tufts University in 2021 to celebrate the legacy of Indu Conley, an industry subject matter expert and process department manager in the Boston office. “Indu was instrumental in establishing DPS in the US and its Boston office to where it is today, from a small newcomer to an industry leader,” said Eddie Skillington, vice president of business development. “Indu felt very strongly about gender equality in the industry, and she was an advocate for women in pharma and the under-represented in general. We are proud to create a four-year scholarship which will support a student pursuing a degree in engineering in her memory.” “Our approach has always been to take care of our clients and serve their needs first,” continued Aidan. “We are excited about the future and look forward to partnering with our clients to bring cutting-edge discoveries to market.”
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Boston Business Journal

Largest SBA Lenders in Massachusetts

Information for this list, including SBA contacts in many instances, was obtained from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Massachusetts District Office based on its FY 2021 and 2020 loan volume reports. In cases of ties, institutions are ranked by fiscal year 2021 loan dollar amounts. Data does not include the SBA’s 504 loan program. Address is listed is the main one in Mass., where available; in some cases, a corporate office address is provided.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
953
Followers
4K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston

Comments / 0

Community Policy