Man killed in Brooklyn apartment fire: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man is dead after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment early Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to a 911 call for a fire in an apartment at the Brevoort Houses NYCHA complex on Ralph Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

An NYPD spokesperson described the blaze as a kitchen fire.

Upon extinguishment of the fire by FDNY firefighters, police found the 27-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, with burns to his body, authorities said.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday morning. No other injuries were reported.

