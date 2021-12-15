ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL: Rookies Are On The Rise And Not Looking Back

By Bobby Greco
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 5 days ago

Rookies Are On The Rise And Not Looking Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0i61_0dNIzMP800
The NFL is in good hands with the talent of their young players. Here are the top rookies that are making a name for themselves in their first NFL season.

The season is in the home stretch, but the playoff picture is no clearer. You may have thought a couple of weeks ago that things would get a lot clearer in the playoff pictures, but this is the 2021 season, and things are not going to come easy. It has truly been a rollercoaster of a season, and every team has had its ups and downs, some more than others, however. The same thing can be said about player performance - there just hasn’t been a real consistency in the entire league. Just think about how many potential MVPs you have heard being talked about this season - it’s kind of crazy. Rookies are no different, and it seems like a new player introduces himself every week. With that being said, one player has been on the rise every week, and after this week’s performance might have locked up Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Micah Parsons, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys:

It doesn’t seem possible that Parsons is only a rookie because he is honestly dominating the whole league. Every week he makes a play that leaves us speechless, and this week was no different. He was only credited with three tackles, though he seemed to have many more. He added two sacks to his already rookie leading total, which caused a fumble that was recovered for a Dallas touchdown. Parsons is a different breed who never seems to tire and needs to be making plays to be content. It will take a lot for someone to overthrow him as Rookie of the Year favorite.

Rashod Bateman, Wide Receiver, Baltimore Ravens:

Since returning from injury, Bateman has slowly become Baltimore’s top receiver. He excelled with his first hundred-yard receiving game this week, which came on seven receptions. Bateman opted out of the 2020 college season but has started his NFL career right where he left off at Minnesota. He is an outstanding route runner and always gets open right when Lamar Jackson needs him to. He also has very strong hands and the ability to see the ball and catch it, even when the throw is hotly contested. This is exactly what a team like the Ravens needs because a running quarterback like Lamar has to have that emergency outlet. Just look at his statistics so far. Bateman has only played in eight games, yet he is the third leading receiver for Baltimore.

Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals:

Once again, Sunday Chase proved just how good he is at catching the deep ball when he hauled in the game-tying touchdown to take San Francisco into overtime. Though the 49ers would eventually win the game, Chase and Burrow once again proved what a dangerous duo they can be. Chase is a great example of how every player has gone through some low points this year because five weeks ago, he was setting the league on fire, and the past few weeks, he was very pedestrian. He and Burrow will have to get back into top shape if they want to end the team’s playoff drought.

Javonte Williams, Running Back, Denver Broncos:

Talk About a player taking advantage of every chance he gets - that is what Javonte Williams is doing. Though still being out-touched by Melvin Gordan, Williams is making his presence felt. On fifteen carries, he had seventy-three rushing yards and a touchdown. He also added a ten-yard catch for another touchdown. Williams has made it extremely difficult for Denver to keep off the field because he makes something happen whenever he touches the ball. Williams has shown what a complete running back he is by being effective in every situation. Come next season, and it will be very interesting to see who is leading the running back room in Denver.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Seen As Perfect Fit For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022, whether it’s in Green Bay or somewhere else. Rodgers, who held out for most of the 2021 offseason, previously made it clear that he wanted out of Green Bay. However, he returned to the Packers in time for the 2021 season and it’s been a pretty successful one so far. Perhaps Rodgers and the Packers will be able to work something out for the 2022 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Micah Parsons
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Cowboys#American Football#Wide Receiver
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Asked What He’ll Do Next After Being Fired By Jaguars

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has finally broken his silence after being fired out of Jacksonville a few days ago. He was with the organization for not even a year before owner Shad Khan pulled the plug as the team is 2-11. Meyer has also been in the news quite a lot the last few weeks after Tom Pelissero had a bombshell report on NFL.com last Saturday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
611
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy