Magnetic tunnel junction technology for the Angstrom semiconductor era

A new approach by LMU chemists could help to significantly improve diagnostic tests based on PCR. The enzymes used are triggered by light pulses. DNA polymerases and other enzymes that modify DNA are essential tools in biotechnology and diagnostics. They are the key component for COVID-19 diagnostics by PCR. As useful as they are, DNA processing enzymes often have important flaws. Some of them display significant activity during the preparation of the samples, while others have nasty secondary activities. Both can lead to loss of specificity and sensitivity, which has to be avoided in a diagnostic test. The trick is to block any type of enzymatic activity until the assay starts. For diagnostics tests based on PCR, such as the above mentioned test for COVID-19, the solution is the development of a hot-start enzyme, which shows no activity until a high activation temperature is reached. The main drawback of these hot-start approaches is that they cannot be used for enzymes that are damaged by heat, says LMU-biochemist Andrés Vera. "Besides, the design of a hot-start enzyme is tedious and the exhausting design process has to be repeated for each new enzyme that we want to engineer."

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO