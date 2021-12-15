ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Magnetic tunnel junction technology for the Angstrom semiconductor era

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) A research group at Tohoku University has shown that fast switching down to 3.5 ns in sub-five-nm ultra-small magnetic tunnel junctions (MTJs) can be achieved by engineering relaxation time, which governs fast magnetization dynamics (IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting, "Fast Switching Down to 3.5 ns in Sub-5-nm Magnetic Tunnel...

Phys.org

Scientists reveal the limits of machine learning for hydrogen models

Hydrogen is one of the most abundant elements in the universe. On Earth, hydrogen is normally a gas. But when it is under high temperatures and pressures—the conditions that exist within many planets, such as Jupiter—hydrogen goes through a series of phase transitions and takes on the properties of a liquid metal. One of the metallic properties it takes on is becoming an electrical conductor.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

New Quantum Phase Discovery Could Help Correct Quantum Computers' Errors

Under extreme cold, familiar physics breaks down just as it does on very small scales, allowing exotic states of matter. However, for all the strangeness we have observed under these conditions, theory has often run far ahead of practice. States of matter known as quantum phases have been predicted long before they are achieved. Two teams have independently reported a previously unseen form of quantum entanglement, both published in the same edition of the journal Science, decades after theoreticians predicted its existence. The work was made possible through advances in quantum information programing and could open the door to making quantum computers more reliable and practical.
COMPUTERS
ExecutiveBiz

Boeing Accelerates T-7 Development Using 3D Tools, Model-Based Engineering; Paul Niewald Quoted

Boeing is adopting digital design processes to build the T-7A Red Hawk trainer aircraft at its production facility in St. Louis, Defense News reported Friday. “Everything’s in 3D, everything’s digital,” said Paul Niewald, a vice president at Boeing and T-7 program manager. “It’s an authoritative source of data. So our technical publications, our flight manuals, our service manuals, they all use the same data that the engineers are using, that our mechanics are using to build the airplane.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Toward achieving megatesla magnetic fields in the laboratory

Recently, a research team at Osaka University has successfully demonstrated the generation of megatesla (MT)-order magnetic fields via three-dimensional particle simulations on laser-matter interaction. The strength of MT magnetic fields is 1–10 billion times stronger than geomagnetism (0.3–0.5 G), and these fields are expected to be observed only in the close vicinity of celestial bodies such as neutron stars or black holes. This result should facilitate an ambitious experiment to achieve MT-order magnetic fields in the laboratory, which is now in progress.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Magnetic Anisotropy#Angstrom#Magnetization Dynamics#Tohoku University#Mtj#Interfacial#Cofeb Mgo
Phys.org

Scientists synthesize hafnium-based, vacancy-ordered perovskite nanocrystals by hot injection method

Lead-free vacancy-ordered perovskite Cs2M4+X6 (X=Cl-, Br- or I-) nanocrystals feature low toxicity, high stability and unique optical properties. In previously reported hot injection methods for synthesizing perovskite nanocrystals, metal halides or metal acetates are often used as metal precursors. However, for many new perovskite nanocrystalline systems, the inability of these two types of metal salts to ionize in organic solvents is an important reason for synthesis failure.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists develop colossal 3D electrical anisotropy of MoAlB single crystal

Three-dimensional (3D) anisotropic functional properties of a single material (such as magnetic, electrical, thermal and optical properties, etc.) are not only conducive to the multi-use of materials, but also help to enrich the regulatory dimension of functional materials. Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers unravel charge carrier dynamics of silicon oxide tunneling junctions

Prof. Ye Jichun's team at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with researchers at the University of Nottingham Ningbo China, has revealed the underlying dynamics of Silicon oxide (SiOx) tunneling junctions, including pinhole formation processes and charge-carrier transport mechanisms. The study was published in Cell Reports Physical Science.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Fabricating stable, high-mobility transistors for next-generation display technologies

(Nanowerk News) Amorphous oxide semiconductors (AOS) are a promising option for the next generation of display technologies due to their low costs and high electron (charge carrier) mobility. The high mobility, in particular, is essential for high-speed images. But AOSs also have a distinct drawback that is hampering their commercialization — the mobility–stability tradeoff.
ENGINEERING
Science
nanowerk.com

Scientists create stable materials for more efficient solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from Queen Mary University of London have developed a new process for producing stable perovskite materials to create more efficient solar cells. Crystalline silicon is the most widely used material for solar cells. However, over the last decade, perovskite solar cells, made from metal halide perovskite materials, have shown promise to make cheaper, and potentially more efficient solar cells than silicon.
SCIENCE
dataversity.net

A New Era of Risk: Data Security Through Modern Authentication Technologies

IT professionals are still struggling to manage the risks brought about by remote work with their existing data security tools. Remote access went from being considered a workplace exception to the default model for large swaths of employees seemingly overnight. However, the considerable strain remote access puts on information security environments continues to be felt.
SOFTWARE
mixonline.com

Technology

When C SEED revealed the very first video of its monolithic M1 silently emerging from the floor and unfolding into a stunning 165-inch 4K MicroLED TV display, the bar of luxury viewing had unquestionably been raised. In the same way, L-Acoustics Island Prestige, a sumptuous immersive sound lounge delivering ultra-high resolution spatial audio provides a listening experience like no other. Today, the bar rises again with the announcement that L-Acoustics Creations and C SEED have partnered on Maunakea, an integrated pairing of M1 TV and Island Prestige for unparalleled content enjoyment in luxury residential and superyacht environments.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

New technologies usher in an era of virtuous growth in the discipline of marketing

Madison, Erasmus University Rotterdam, and University of Maryland introduce the special issue on "New Technologies in Marketing" in the Journal of Marketing and provide several frameworks for thinking about how new technologies affect the marketing discipline. These frameworks identify potential gaps worthy of further study and propose an agenda for future research.
ECONOMY
altchar.com

Technology will be soft-capped by the Era system in Victoria 3

All technology is organized into Eras, which are rough estimates of progress through the game’s timespan. Anything in Era I is considered pre-1836 technology, going back as far as the very idea of Rationalism to the invention of Steelworking. Era II ranges from the start of the game to around the 1860s - Railways and Percussion Cap ammunition both belong here, though some countries did have railways a little earlier than 1836; this is not an exact science.
VIDEO GAMES
nanowerk.com

Magnetic 'hedgehogs' could store big data in a small space

(Nanowerk News) Atomic-scale magnetic patterns resembling a hedgehog’s spikes could result in hard disks with massively larger capacities than today’s devices, a new study suggests. The finding could help data centers keep up with the exponentially increasing demand for video and cloud data storage. In a study published...
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

New algorithm drives use of AI in material sciences

(Nanowerk News) The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in classical sciences such as chemistry, physics, or mathematics remains largely uncharted territory. Researchers from the Berlin Institute for the Foundation of Learning and Data (BIFOLD) at TU Berlin and Google Research have successfully developed an algorithm to precisely and efficiently predict the potential energy state of individual molecules using quantum mechanical data.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

PCR tests activated by light

A new approach by LMU chemists could help to significantly improve diagnostic tests based on PCR. The enzymes used are triggered by light pulses. DNA polymerases and other enzymes that modify DNA are essential tools in biotechnology and diagnostics. They are the key component for COVID-19 diagnostics by PCR. As useful as they are, DNA processing enzymes often have important flaws. Some of them display significant activity during the preparation of the samples, while others have nasty secondary activities. Both can lead to loss of specificity and sensitivity, which has to be avoided in a diagnostic test. The trick is to block any type of enzymatic activity until the assay starts. For diagnostics tests based on PCR, such as the above mentioned test for COVID-19, the solution is the development of a hot-start enzyme, which shows no activity until a high activation temperature is reached. The main drawback of these hot-start approaches is that they cannot be used for enzymes that are damaged by heat, says LMU-biochemist Andrés Vera. "Besides, the design of a hot-start enzyme is tedious and the exhausting design process has to be repeated for each new enzyme that we want to engineer."
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Scientists successfully manipulate a single skyrmion at room temperature

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and collaborators have shown that they can manipulate single skyrmions—tiny magnetic vortices that could be used as computing bits in future ultra-dense information storage devices—using pulses of electric current, at room temperature. Skyrmions—tiny particles that can be...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Artificial Intelligence magnifies the utility of electron microscopes

(Nanowerk News) An AI framework enables Argonne scientists to improve a decades-old imaging technique. With resolution 1,000 times greater than a light microscope, electron microscopes are exceptionally good at imaging materials and detailing their properties. But like all technologies, they have some limitations. To overcome these limitations, scientists have traditionally...
SOFTWARE
nanowerk.com

Flawed diamonds may provide perfect interface for quantum computers

(Nanowerk News) Flaws in diamonds — atomic defects where carbon is replaced by nitrogen or another element — may offer a close-to-perfect interface for quantum computing, a proposed communications exchange that promises to be faster and more secure than current methods. There’s one major problem, though: these flaws,...
ENGINEERING

