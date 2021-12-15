ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Advancing photonics materials with cellular automation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have designed a novel computational model that accurately predicts the properties of photonics materials, paving the way for next-generation photonics devices. Their findings, published in npj Computational Materials ("A scheme for simulating multi-level phase change photonics materials"),...

nanowerk.com

Magnetic tunnel junction technology for the Angstrom semiconductor era

(Nanowerk News) A research group at Tohoku University has shown that fast switching down to 3.5 ns in sub-five-nm ultra-small magnetic tunnel junctions (MTJs) can be achieved by engineering relaxation time, which governs fast magnetization dynamics (IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting, "Fast Switching Down to 3.5 ns in Sub-5-nm Magnetic Tunnel Junctions　Achieved by Engineering Relaxation Time").
SCIENCE
design-reuse.com

AST SpaceMobile Selects EnSilica to Support the Development of its Next Generation Advanced Cellular ASIC Chip

OXFORD, United Kingdom – December 10th, 2021 – EnSilica, a leading provider of mixed-signal custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for the automotive, satellite communications and healthcare industries, today announced that it has been selected by AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) to develop the next generation ASIC for use in the company’s planned space-based cellular broadband network.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Cellular inertia

It has been experimentally reported that chemotactic cells exhibit cellular memory, that is, a tendency to maintain the migration direction despite changes in the chemoattractant gradient. In this study, we analyzed a phenomenological model assuming the presence of cellular inertia, as well as a response time in motility, resulting in the reproduction of the cellular memory observed in the previous experiments. According to the analysis, the cellular motion is described by the superposition of multiple oscillative functions induced by the multiplication of the oscillative polarity and motility. The cellular intertia generates cellular memory by regulating phase differences between those oscillative functions. By applying the theory to the experimental data, the cellular inertia was estimated at \(m=3-6\) min. In addition, physiological parameters, such as response time in motility and intracellular processing speed, were also evaluated. The agreement between the experiemental data and theory suggests the possibility of the presence of the response time in motility, which has never been biologically verified and should be explored in the future.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Intel Launches Integrated Photonics Research Center

Collaborative, multiple university center brings together world-renowned photonics and circuits researchers to pave the way for the next decade of compute interconnect. What’s New: Intel Labs recently opened the Intel Research Center for Integrated Photonics for Data Center Interconnects. The center’s mission is to accelerate optical input/output (I/O) technology innovation in performance scaling and integration with a specific focus on photonics technology and devices, CMOS circuits and link architecture, and package integration and fiber coupling.
TECHNOLOGY
EETimes.com

Advanced Cellular ASIC To Enable Satellite to Mobile Network

U.K. custom design house Ensilica has announced it is developing the cellular ASIC that will enable AST SpaceMobile’s planned space-based cellular broadband network. AST SpaceMobile intends to build what it claims will be the first global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices. Its aim is to create a network that lacks the coverage gaps inherent in most land-based networks. That should improve the connectivity for the five billion people who now subscribe to mobile services, and then also bring cellular broadband to those who remain unconnected, nearly half of the world’s population.
CELL PHONES
nanowerk.com

Fabricating stable, high-mobility transistors for next-generation display technologies

(Nanowerk News) Amorphous oxide semiconductors (AOS) are a promising option for the next generation of display technologies due to their low costs and high electron (charge carrier) mobility. The high mobility, in particular, is essential for high-speed images. But AOSs also have a distinct drawback that is hampering their commercialization — the mobility–stability tradeoff.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Photonic devices help reach terahertz frequencies

Proc. 2021 IEEE Int. Electron Devices Meeting (in the press); https://ieee-iedm.org/program/. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detecting spins by their fluorescence with a microwave photon counter

Quantum emitters respond to resonant illumination by radiating part of the absorbed energy. A component of this radiation field is phase coherent with the driving tone, whereas another component is incoherent and consists of spontaneously emitted photons, forming the fluorescence signal1. Atoms, molecules and colour centres are routinely detected by their fluorescence at optical frequencies, with important applications in quantum technology2,3 and microscopy4,5,6,7. By contrast, electron spins are usually detected by the phase-coherent echoes that they emit in response to microwave driving pulses8. The incoherent part of their radiation-a stream of microwave photons spontaneously emitted upon individual spin relaxation events-has not been observed so far because of the low spin radiative decay rate and of the lack of single microwave photon detectors (SMPDs). Here using superconducting quantum devices, we demonstrate the detection of a small ensemble of donor spins in silicon by their fluorescence at microwave frequencies and millikelvin temperatures. We enhance their radiative decay rate by coupling them to a high-quality-factor and small-mode-volume superconducting resonator9, and we connect the device output to a newly developed SMPD10 based on a superconducting qubit. In addition, we show that the SMPD can be used to detect spin echoes and that standard spin characterization measurements (Rabi nutation and spectroscopy) can be achieved with both echo and fluorescence detection. We discuss the potential of SMPD detection as a method for magnetic resonance spectroscopy of small numbers of spins.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

New algorithm drives use of AI in material sciences

(Nanowerk News) The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in classical sciences such as chemistry, physics, or mathematics remains largely uncharted territory. Researchers from the Berlin Institute for the Foundation of Learning and Data (BIFOLD) at TU Berlin and Google Research have successfully developed an algorithm to precisely and efficiently predict the potential energy state of individual molecules using quantum mechanical data.
SOFTWARE
Dartmouth

‘Split’ Photon Provides New Way to See Light

When Italian physicist Ettore Majorana suggested that electrons could be split into halves nearly a century ago, the revolutionary idea was largely underappreciated. It now serves as a cornerstone of physics. Leveraging the same curiosity as Majorana, researchers from Dartmouth’s Viola Research Group are predicting that split photons may also...
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Scientists create stable materials for more efficient solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from Queen Mary University of London have developed a new process for producing stable perovskite materials to create more efficient solar cells. Crystalline silicon is the most widely used material for solar cells. However, over the last decade, perovskite solar cells, made from metal halide perovskite materials, have shown promise to make cheaper, and potentially more efficient solar cells than silicon.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

The Photonics Spectra Conference

Join industry colleagues to discover the latest trends in lasers, optics, sensors and detectors, and imaging technology during a free, four-day online conference in January. Coming next month, Photonics Media will host its second annual Photonics Spectra Conference Jan. 10-13. The virtual event will comprise four technology tracks — Lasers, Optics, Sensors and Detectors, and Imaging — each assigned to its own day.
TECHNOLOGY
nanowerk.com

Understanding phase change materials for thermal energy storage

(Nanowerk News) As the world searches for practical ways to decarbonize our activities and mitigate associated climate change, approaches to alternative energy are hampered by the intermittent nature of energy sources, such as solar and wind. One possible solution to help boost reliability and adoption of such renewable energy sources is improved energy storage capabilities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Magnetic 'hedgehogs' could store big data in a small space

(Nanowerk News) Atomic-scale magnetic patterns resembling a hedgehog’s spikes could result in hard disks with massively larger capacities than today’s devices, a new study suggests. The finding could help data centers keep up with the exponentially increasing demand for video and cloud data storage. In a study published...
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

Artificial Intelligence magnifies the utility of electron microscopes

(Nanowerk News) An AI framework enables Argonne scientists to improve a decades-old imaging technique. With resolution 1,000 times greater than a light microscope, electron microscopes are exceptionally good at imaging materials and detailing their properties. But like all technologies, they have some limitations. To overcome these limitations, scientists have traditionally...
SOFTWARE
nanowerk.com

Scientists successfully manipulate a single skyrmion at room temperature

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and collaborators have shown that they can manipulate single skyrmions—tiny magnetic vortices that could be used as computing bits in future ultra-dense information storage devices—using pulses of electric current, at room temperature. Skyrmions—tiny particles that can be...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Shape-morphing microrobots deliver drugs to cancer cells (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) Chemotherapy successfully treats many forms of cancer, but the side effects can wreak havoc on the rest of the body. Delivering drugs directly to cancer cells could help reduce these unpleasant symptoms. Now, in a proof-of-concept study, researchers reporting in ACS Nano ("Environmentally Adaptive Shape-Morphing Microrobots for Localized...
CANCER
techxplore.com

New technique advances the way researchers measure and analyze battery materials

A popular adage in data analysis is that you can only control what you can measure. For researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), precise and accurate measurement is crucial to understand and optimize lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Li-ion batteries are everywhere, from personal devices to electric vehicles and stationary...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Step forward in quest to develop living construction materials and beyond

(Nanowerk News) Some engineered living materials can combine the strength of run-of-the-mill building materials with the responsiveness of living systems. Think self-healing concrete, paint that changes color when a specific chemical is detected or material that could reproduce and fill in a crack when one forms. This would revolutionize construction and maintenance, with wide-reaching economic and environmental implications.
HOME & GARDEN

