BBC And Screen Scotland Sign Three-Year $4M Partnership To Boost Scottish Production

The BBC and Screen Scotland have renewed a partnership that will see a further £3M ($4M) pumped into the Scottish TV industry over the next three years.

The Memorandum of Understanding will support the production of TV drama, entertainment, scripted comedy, documentary and factual formats on the BBC’s network television services from Scotland, while developing the skills and talent required to produce these shows.

The agreement identifies how Screen Scotland and the BBC will continue to work together strategically to hit the BBC’s commitment to invest 8% of its programming spend in the nation, having missed this target in last year’s pandemic-impacted 12 months.

The move is “further evidence of the BBC’s desire to invest and produce more programs across all parts of the UK,” according to Director General Tim Davie.

The previous two-year round of investment saw the creation of the likes of BBC2 drama Guilt (pictured) and feature documentary Killing Escobar, along with a range of talent initiatives and pilot programs.

The news comes a week after BBC facilities subsidiary BBC Studioworks was revealed to be the operator of Glasgow’s soon-to-open Kelvin Hall studio.