We have reached a point where it is safe to say that foldable smartphones are nothing new. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola have already reached there. However, OPPO is the one company that has been staying in the dark, but that is finally over as the company has finally announced its answer to the foldable devices available in the market. The phone is called OPPO Find N, and it took OPPO several years to reach where they are.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO