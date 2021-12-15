ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Eni sets sights on Polish offshore wind business

By Reuters
 5 days ago
MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) has extended an agreement with investment fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to develop offshore wind in Poland, the companies said.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Eni and CIP said they would apply for seabed permits to take part in auctions Poland is planning as part of its plans to develop offshore wind capacity of more than 10 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

The contract-for-difference auctions are expected to be in 2025 and 2027.

Eni is looking to build out its wind and solar power business as part of plans to shift away from oil and gas. It is planning to list a minority stake in its renewables and retail unit next year to help to fund the transition. read more

"The development of the offshore wind segment represents an essential component of our growth strategy, and large emerging markets such as Poland offer an ideal context for generating value," the unit's CEO, Stefano Goberti, said.

Eni and CIP, through its New Markets Fund I, already work together on offshore wind development in France.

Eni, which has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050, is targeting renewable capacity of more than 6 GW by 2025 and more than 15 GW by 2030. In 2020 it had less than 1 GW.

CIP, which has about 16 billion euros ($18 billion)of investments under management, focuses on clean energy infrastructure.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

