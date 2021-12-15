ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Midnight Society Is A New AAA Studio Formed By Robert Bowling, Dr. Disrespect

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Bowling, Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm, and Quinn DelHoyo have co-founded the studio Midnight Society, which is billed as a new AAA game developer comprised of veterans of the Call of Duty and Halo...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Game Studio launched by Dr. Disrespect

Dr. Disrespect, the popular PUBG and Call of Duty streamer has announced the launch of his AAA gaming studio yesterday. He had recently announced that he was going to make the biggest announcement of his gaming career. This announcement came as a surprise to many and the entire gaming community has been buzzing after it was made. Here’s what we know about his gaming studio so far.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

In New Investment Deal, Ember Sword Adds 20 New People To Their Board Including Dr. Disrespect

Some new people have jumped on the train of the "Pay-to-Earn" MMORPG Ember Sword. The new support for the game comes via a deal organized between developer Bright Star Studios and BITKRFT Ventures, which added 20 new gaming executives and various influencers to the game’s board. According to a post on MMORPG, these individuals include some fairly familiar faces, such as former Blizzard CCO Rob Pardo, YouTuber Dr. Disrespect, and the founder of Twitch, Kevin Lin.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Dr Disrespect thinks new ‘Warzone’ map may save the game

Streamer Dr Disrespect has revealed that he thinks the new Call of Duty: Warzone map, Caldera, might be the thing that saves the game. As spotted by CharlieIntel, the streamer has expressed his frustration about the state of the game and how he thinks the new map might be the breath of fresh air that players need after two years playing the Verdansk map.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledgehammer Games#Franchises#Aaa#The Call Of Duty#Midnight Society#Pvp#Day Zero Community
SVG

The Real Reason Ludwig Bet Dr Disrespect $1 Million

A battle between two iconic streamers has been set, and the prize to take home is $1 million. Only...that's not really the case. As later clarified by YouTuber and challenge-issuer Ludwig, the $1 million wager on the line was an exaggeration, but his desire to squash his ongoing beef with YouTube juggernaut Dr. Disrespect is legit. After leaving Twitch for YouTube and growing increasingly tired of the constant roasting at the hands of Dr. Disrespect, Ludwig challenged his colleague to a 1v1 over Twitter. Ludwig aimed to settle their feud once and for all, determining who's the better player between himself and Dr. Disrespect.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Society
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect brings back “Fortnite is Forever” song for Chapter 3 return

Dr Disrespect celebrated his return to Fortnite during Chapter 3 with his iconic “Fortnite is Forever” music video. Dr Disrespect is a man of many titles. The Doc, The Two-Time, The Back to back 1993-1994 blockbuster video game champion; just to name a few. And most recently, he’s acquired the title of a musician.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Nadeshot & Dr Disrespect slam CDL after HCS return breaks records

Nadeshot and Dr Disrespect continue the Call of Duty vs Halo debate by firing shots at Vanguard following the HCS’ record-breaking return. The Call of Duty versus Halo debate is a tale as old as time. With both being FPS games and both conceived around the same time, comparing the two is natural in the gaming world. This comparison also extends into their esports.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Dead Space Remake Has Seemingly Been In Development Since At Least July 2020

Dead Space Remake has been in production at Motive Studio from around July 2020, according to the resume of Senior VX Artist Maximilien Faubert. EA announced the remake of the 2008 survival horror title during the EA Play showcase at E3 2021, although at the time was clearly still in the early stages of development. And, according to Faubert’s resume, he stated working on the Dead Space Remake in July 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Subnautica: Below Zero Writer Has Joined Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog has snapped up a new writer in the shape of Zaire Lanier, who previously worked as a scribe for Subnautica: Below Zero. Lanier shared the news on Twitter, revealing that working with the Uncharted developer had been a dream of theirs for nearly adecade. This has been my...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How does Dr Disrespect look without his Goggles and Wig?

Dr Disrespect is famous for two things, a series of controversies and his iconic streaming get-up. Very few people remember what his actual face looked like for all the years he was on stream. One of these times was during the H3 podcast he accidentally removed his wig and goggles and revealed what he looks like under his carefully build character which is one of the most iconic in the history of streaming.
CELEBRITIES
psu.com

Little Devil Inside Release Date Targeting Winter 2022

The PlayStation Instagram account has posted up a new video offering a closer idea of when to expect Little Devil Inside, and it appears the game may not be here for about another year or so, with ‘Winter 2022′ mentioned in the video as a release window. Developer...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy