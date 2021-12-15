Midnight Society Is A New AAA Studio Formed By Robert Bowling, Dr. Disrespect

A battle between two iconic streamers has been set, and the prize to take home is $1 million. Only...that's not really the case. As later clarified by YouTuber and challenge-issuer Ludwig, the $1 million wager on the line was an exaggeration, but his desire to squash his ongoing beef with YouTube juggernaut Dr. Disrespect is legit. After leaving Twitch for YouTube and growing increasingly tired of the constant roasting at the hands of Dr. Disrespect, Ludwig challenged his colleague to a 1v1 over Twitter. Ludwig aimed to settle their feud once and for all, determining who's the better player between himself and Dr. Disrespect.

