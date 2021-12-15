ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

So You Think You'll Be Safe From 'Wealth Taxes'? Think Again

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago

With inflation and gas prices at near record highs, you'd think that at the very least, you could be safe from higher taxes. Think again.

With Joe Biden and the Democrats getting closer to passing their massive spending bill, they continue to use what is now the DNC company line "we're only going to tax the wealthy". That is not possible.

"When politicians say they're going to tax the rich, they haven't finished the sentence" said Grover Norquist, president of Americans For Tax Reform, "We're going to tax the rich first, then you. That's where they make their money, they always start by promising they're only going to tax the rich, and they end up taxing everyone."

While the 'wealth tax' idea may look good on paper, the reality is, there aren't enough wealthy Americans in this country to cover what the Democrats want to spend, and more importantly redistribute.

Another lie is that 'businesses' will pay for most of it, or as Biden says, "pay their share". The problem with that is, 99% of the businesses in the U.S. are -small- businesses!

If that's not bad enough, the Democrats also want to sneak in what they call a tax of 'unrealized gains'. Basically, if you own a home and it goes up in value, you will pay a tax on it, regardless of whether or not you tap into your equity. The same will apply with the value of your 401k.

Closer to home here in Texas, as part of the radical 'Green New Deal', Biden has threatened to tax the big oil companies, to punish them for climate change.

"Gasoline taxes are not taxes on gasoline, they are taxes on people who buy gasoline" Norquist told KTRH, "So when he tells you those big oil companies are going to pay for massive tax increases, he knows better than that. But he is hoping that you don't."

Norquist also points out that the Democrats don't want you know what is in these massive bills that they are trying to ram through.

"The worst things are more likely to come in at the last moment when you have no time to react" he said.

This is what the Democrats do, and this is who the people voted for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKbXE_0dNIxZYv00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Worried You'll Make Less Money Freelancing? Think Again

Going freelance doesn't always mean taking a pay cut. Concerns about earnings potential may be keeping you from going freelance. A new report reveals that many freelancers earn more money than they did as salaried workers. These days, a growing number of people are going freelance, and for good reasons....
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Grover Norquist
CBS News

Here's when the Social Security cost-of-living increase goes into effect

Senior citizens and others who receive Social Security checks will soon see a 5.9% increase in their monthly payments, the biggest annual "raise" since 1982. But experts warn that the boost may not be enough to offset fast-rising inflation. The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, goes into effect with the December...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Taxes#So You Think#Oil Companies#Democrats#Dnc#Americans For Tax Reform#Green New Deal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketWatch

‘My wife is really cheap, which I adore’: We have $3M in investments, but I paid the bills while she worked as a teacher. How should we split our expenses in retirement?

My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.5 million through aggressive investing and dollar-cost averaging.
RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

Kelly Evans: This ain't about Joe Manchin

With all due respect to Joe Manchin, his political power stems from the simple fact that America elected Joe Biden as president last year while at the same time preferring Republicans in Congress. "Biden enjoyed an edge of 7.1 million votes (4.5%) over President Trump, while the Democrats suffered a loss of 13 seats in the House, reducing their margin from 36 to just 10," Brookings wrote. You could almost say, America reelected Trump--without the Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
657
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy