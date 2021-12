Barry X Ball isn’t just an acclaimed artist. He is also a collector. Over the years, he has amassed an impressive cache of stone monoliths that will someday become inspired figurative sculptures exhibited internationally (his work is currently on view at Collezione Maramotti in Reggio Emilia, Italy). The problem with acquiring multi-ton hunks of rock, though, is where to put them. At just 2,500 square feet, his studio in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York, couldn’t hold them; it was already bursting at the seams with him and his team of artists and technicians. So he kept the blocks in storage facilities around the globe, which meant that whenever he started a new work, he would fly to Italy or Mexico or California, select a stone, and ship it back to the city. After two decades, it was getting old. Enter architect Andrew Berman.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO