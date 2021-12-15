MAGNET’s Top 25 Albums Of 2021

After the musical drought that was 2020, 2021 was a year of abundance. You know what they say: When it rains, it pours — and after the musical drought that was 2020, 2021 was a year of abundance. From long-awaited superstar returns, to dazzling debuts, to unexpected sonic ventures from established players, artists and musicians pulled out all the stops these past 12 months to deliver their best works, more than making up for lost time. Trying to keep pace with the hectic, whiplash-like output was a feat in itself — but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Read on for NYLON’s editors’ picks of the top albums of the year, in no particular order.

