MAGNET’s Top 25 Albums Of 2021

magnetmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1) Strand Of Oaks In Heaven (Galacticana) 2) Low Hey What (Sub Pop) 3) Arlo Parks Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive) 4) The Weather Station Ignorance (Fat Possum) 5) Aeon Station Observatory (Sub Pop) 6) Yola Stand For Myself (Easy Eye...

magnetmagazine.com

101.9 The Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

EDMTunes Year in Review: Top 10 Albums of 2021

9. Solomun – Nobody is Not Loved. His first album since 2009, Solomun pulled out all the stops on Nobody is Not Loved. Featuring collaborations with vocalists Zoot Woman, Anne Clark, ATNA, and even Jamie Foxx, Nobody is Not Loved is the progressive house album we needed this year.
MUSIC
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Scene’s Best Albums of 2021

Every year, the cultured denizens of The Observer’s culture section come together to rank the best albums of the year. The process is long and tiring, involving a complicated Excel spreadsheet (the formulas for which we barely comprehend). Often, there are casualties — this year, there were several. Right on...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Dillon Collins' Top 10 Albums of 2021

What a year. Truthfully, I didn't even want to rank these, but tradition is tradition. I started with a long list of 35 records that I whittled down to 20, then 15, before settling on 10. I can't ever recall in my years of doing this having such a ridiculous time compiling a year-end list. Perhaps pandemic housebound downtime makes for unreal metal magic. Who knows? But 2022 has its work cut out.
ROCK MUSIC
NYLON

NYLON's Favorite Albums Of 2021

After the musical drought that was 2020, 2021 was a year of abundance. You know what they say: When it rains, it pours — and after the musical drought that was 2020, 2021 was a year of abundance. From long-awaited superstar returns, to dazzling debuts, to unexpected sonic ventures from established players, artists and musicians pulled out all the stops these past 12 months to deliver their best works, more than making up for lost time. Trying to keep pace with the hectic, whiplash-like output was a feat in itself — but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Read on for NYLON’s editors’ picks of the top albums of the year, in no particular order.
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

MAGNET Exclusive: Premiere Of Boulevards’ “How Do Ya Feel” Video

Though he’s spent time in Los Angeles and New York, Jamil Rashad (a.k.a. Boulevards) can’t seem to shake his Tar Heel roots. That makes his fourth album, Electric Cowboy: Born In Carolina Mud (out February 11 on Normaltown; preorder here), a homecoming of sorts—one that warmly embraces the organic grooves of James Brown, Shuggie Otis, Baby Huey and other funk luminaries. With style to spare, “How Do Ya Feel” lays out the current parameters for Boulevards’ unilateral groove-based approach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
metalinjection

Corinne Westbrook's Top 10 Albums Of 2021

Narrowing this list down was easily one of the hardest things to do this year. The best thing to come out of the pandemic was the sheer volume of music released in 2021. The creativity and experimentation of bands across the globe has been nothing short of inspiring. 10. Harakiri...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Christopher Luedtke's Top 15 Albums Of 2021

Another year, another year-end list. Though the world is still falling apart, America is once again re-learning the folly of its corrupt, dumbass two-party system, and the vinyl pressing schedule is beyond fucked, we had some pretty good music. My personal favorite genres, grind and death metal, have been dropping banger after banger. We had some nasty doom this year too. Hardcore and mathcore dropped a ton of neck-snapping slabs as well.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Kerrang! Magazine Says These Are the Top 50 Albums of 2021

Revolver has become the latest major metal media outlet to unveil their list of 2021’s best albums, Decibel, Revolver, and, of course, MetalSucks. Kerrang!‘s list below, or go here to read their explanations for each selection. 50. The Armed – Ultrapop. 49. Evanescence – The Bitter Truth...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Land of Talk list their top 10 albums of 2021

Land of Talk followed their 2020 album Indistinct Conversations with a new EP, Calming Night Partner, in November. It was made during COVID lockdown, not long after Indistinct Conversations, and you can stream it below. As the end of the year draws closer, we've been asking artists about their favorite...
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

MAGNET Exclusive: Premiere Of Urge Overkill’s “How Sweet The Light”

The year was 1993, and in the wake of Nirvana’s earth-shattering success with Nevermind, any band that even slightly bore a musical resemblance to Cobain and Co. was being offered a major-label deal. Saturation, Urge Overkill’s Geffen debut, was released that year, and with the success of a few minor “modern-rock” hits and the inclusion of an older UO song (a cover of Neil Diamond’s “Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon”) on the Pulp Fiction soundtrack in 1994, things looked very promising for Nash Kato and King Roeser. (Urge Overkill also landed on the cover of the first issue of a new music magazine called MAGNET; see below.)
MUSIC
995qyk.com

GALLERY: Top 10 Country Albums Artists for 2021

As we come to a close in 2021, Billboard has released a list of the Top 10 Country Albums Artists sales. We’ve gathered the list for you and added some facts about what country fans were listening to and buying in 2021. The guys' 'Life Rolls On' album was...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

It’s coming up for Album of the Year

Each week, I select one release from an often abundant pile for discussion and analysis as my Album of the Week. Since the start of Covid, I have confined my choice to music written since 1900, and preferably since 2000. But my selection is invariably subjective and sometimes news driven. From time to time, an outstanding recording goes unreviewed. This is not an empirical science.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Siegfried Samer’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

Despite Covid-19 still making it difficult for many bands to tour, especially in Europe, 2021 has seen the release of some fine metal albums. Here are my Top 10 metal albums for 2021!. Considering my background as the singer and songwriter for Dragony, it’s needless to say that most of...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Top Albums of 2021 According to Rolling Stone plus Adele's IG story.

By the way---- If you're wondering why you haven't seen Adele flouncing around Instagram lately, the answer is simple -- her management team won't give her the password. Adele tells video blogger NikkieTutorials that her handlers just don't trust her alone with her accounts. She says, “In COVID, they let me have my password. I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before. It’s actually quite a well-known fact. They were worried if I’d get drunk, or be annoyed, whatever I would do. Not responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts."
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Top 30 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2021

Following yesterday's unveiling of our Top 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs of 2021, we're back with the expected companion piece for the Top 30 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums. After pretty much a full year of uncertainty, it seemed rappers were ready to get back into release mode in 2021, and all the trappings that come with it-- namely, touring, festivals, merch, and the rest of the bag that was left on the table during the year prior. And, along with this minor resurgence in the artist and the artist's profitability, we've, of course, been bestowed with plenty of new albums (these things go hand-in-hand, after all).
ENTERTAINMENT
thebrag.com

No new rock or metal albums made Billboard’s year-end top 200 list

Machine Gun Kelly might have said rock “looks pretty alive to me” and Dave Grohl might have insisted that the “dial is starting to turn back to guitar-based music”, but you wouldn’t know from looking at Billboard‘s year-end 200 list. Billboard released their annual list, which compiles the most purchased...
MUSIC

