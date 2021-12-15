ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

NC police deliver packages, FedEx driver charged for dumping them in the woods

By Jason O. Boyd
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VSb2_0dNIx6IL00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville FedEx driver is facing charges after Greenville Police officials said he dumped packages in the woods instead of delivering them.

Police said on Dec. 6 they were dispatched to 3317 E. 10th St., which is 33 East Apartments, in reference to suspicious activity. A caller told police she witnessed a Fed-Ex truck dump a load of packages in the parking lot and throw the boxes into a nearby wooded area, according to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department.

Officials said the witness got the license plate number of the truck as well as a description of the driver, which led to the arrest of Dontrell Weaver, who was charged with larceny by employee and littering of less than 500 pounds.

GPD officials said all the packages were recovered and delivered to their rightful owners, a total of 73 different stops.

“A good reminder – Santa isn’t the only one watching this time of year,” GPD officials said in the Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Truck blocks part of West Blackstock Rd. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Part of the roadway is blocked by a truck on West Blackstock Rd. in Spartanburg. Crews responded Monday afternoon near Westgate Mall and Badcock Home Furniture and More. Spartanburg Police said a slab of concrete fell off the truck. Expect delays in the area as cleanup continues. Traffic is being redirected […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Greenville Police#Santa#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

‘Substantial bust’: Deputies seize 3,500 Fentanyl pills from Lenoir man charged with drug trafficking

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Lenoir man is facing multiple trafficking charges after deputies seized around 3,500 Fentanyl pills, $3,000 and two vehicles during an investigation, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 33-year-old Jordon Horton was arrested Thursday following a drug trafficking investigation. Horton, the CEO of Studio Blue […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead following early December crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following an early December car crash in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Dec. 7 on US 29 near Dan River Road. The coroner’s office has pronounced Bessie Oglesby, 97, of Cowpens dead as a result of the crash.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy