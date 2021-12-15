Commerce Resources to raise up to $3M in stock offering

Fulgent's COVID testing business isn't going away any time soon and will continue to gush cash for reinvestment, even allowing for melting ice cube scenarios. Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) shares have traded sideways for most of 2021 at a depressed PE ratio. This has been a rational approach from Mr. Market, as Fulgent's COVID testing business' future was in doubt due to the vaccine rollout. However, with Delta and now Omicron, we have gained some clarity: there will be COVID testing for years to come. With Fulgent's COVID testing cash cow likely to gush cash well into the future and its brilliant, well-aligned management redirecting that cash into the high growth core business, Fulgent is undervalued. Last, Fulgent can serve as something of a COVID hedge in one's portfolio. When you add that nice little feature to its undervaluation and high growth, there is a lot to like.

