ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Booster jabs are vital – why is it so difficult for clinically vulnerable people to access them? | Frances Ryan

By Frances Ryan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqxJb_0dNIvgR200
Hundreds of people queue at a vaccination centre on Solihull High Street, West Midlands, as the coronavirus booster vaccination programme is ramped up Photograph: Jacob King/PA

If Boris Johnson is a betting man then he is putting it all on boosters. As the Omicron variant spreads throughout the UK, and early data shows three doses of the jabs are needed for protection, Johnson has announced a speed-up of the booster programme. All over-18s are eligible from Monday, with the aim of rolling out 1m booster jabs a day through GPs and even the army.

It’s a bold and necessary move but it would be naive to suggest it will be straightforward. Consider that the most jabs administered since the booster rollout began in September is a record of 699,192 on one day. The NHS website to book booster jabs had “ technical difficulties ” shortly after Johnson’s televised address, on top of previous IT glitches . There have already been accounts of people struggling to access their booster over the past month due to vaccine shortages, as well marginalised patients – such as those in rural communities – not being able to get to large centralised vaccine centres miles from their homes.

Most worryingly, large numbers of clinically vulnerable people are missing out on their booster. Take those whose health or age means they are unable to leave the house to go to a vaccine centre. Nearly two-thirds of housebound people are yet to receive their booster after many already stretched GPs opted out of delivering top-up jabs. That translates as about 300,000 of the most clinically vulnerable people in the country having not yet received their extra protection.

In March, I reported how some people who were housebound were missing out on the first and second vaccines, and in an all too predictable tragedy it is happening again. I spoke to the family of an 81-year-old woman this week who missed out on her Covid jabs last year because she was unable to leave her home and her GP “didn’t have her down as housebound on the system”. After developing bedsores, she was admitted to hospital and caught Covid while there. Unvaccinated, she died soon after. “Covid safety measures meant we had to have a funeral with no wake and the whole thing was just horrific,” her granddaughter told me. “My step-grandad sat there and cried and said, ‘I just want to kiss her goodbye.’”

Related: Sunak warns over multibillion cost of booster programme

Elsewhere, immunocompromised patients report they are now missing out on additional doses of vaccines after confusion over who is eligible for a third dose followed by a booster jab. Some patients say their third dose has been wrongly recorded on their medical records as a booster jab, resulting in them being turned away. One woman with lupus, who has to take multiple medications to suppress her immune system, told me she’s due her booster this week – but her GP can’t give it to her because the system didn’t record her third dose correctly. “My GP is amazing – if she could find a way to give it to me she would – but the system just won’t allow it.”

Or consider infants, who have not even had their first vaccine dose. And leading scientists this week called for the vaccination of young children in a bid to tackle the new variant and keep schools open, with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said to be currently reviewing data on Covid jabs for children over five as a “matter of urgency”. Remarkably, however, there has been no word on the need to specifically protect children with disabilities. Unlike other nations, such as the US, where vaccines have already been rolled out to children as young as five with no underlying health condition, in the UK a vaccine has still not been approved for under-12s – even if a child is extremely vulnerable.

I spoke to the mum of an 11-year-old girl this week who has complex physical and learning disabilities. Her daughter can’t socially distance – she needs daily care and besides, she doesn’t understand how – but because she’s 11 and not 12, she’s just missed off the vaccine eligibility list. “Covid is circulating at her and her brother’s schools and it’s terrifying. The fact that pupils are exempt from self-isolating if they have a positive contact is particularly worrying. Your vulnerable child could be spending all day in class with someone whose parent has Covid, and because of their age they aren’t even vaccinated.” The charity Contact tells me it is in touch with several families hoping to start legal action about the continued lack of access to the vaccine for their clinically extremely vulnerable children. “They feel completely ignored and back of the queue again after all the talk of the booster drive.”

In light of alleged Downing Street parties, there is rightly concern about how dwindling public trust will affect the booster drive – but perhaps not enough attention on whether the drive itself is fit for purpose. It has long been a paradox of the vaccine rollout that those who are most in need of protection from coronavirus are often the ones who find it hardest to access. Running an emergency mass Christmas booster programme may be the greatest challenge of the pandemic so far, but clinically vulnerable adults and children can’t be allowed to fall through the cracks. Lives depend on Johnson’s bet paying off.

  • Frances Ryan is a Guardian columnist and author of Crippled: Austerity and the Demonisation of Disabled People

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab#Boosters#Uk#Omicron#Nhs#Covid
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.The Community Vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Too late for boosters alone to prevent high hospital admissions, warn experts

The scaled-up booster rollout to all adults will not take effect quickly enough to prevent what could be as many as 2,000 hospital admissions each day in England by the end of the year, experts have warned the Government Despite a ramping up of efforts to offer third jabs to everyone aged 18 and above by the end of December, scientists said the impact on the spread of the Omicron variant and mild or severe disease will not happen in time “to mitigate these hospitalisations for the rest of 2021”.Boris Johnson has hailed the importance of the booster programme, tweeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Do you need a booster if you have had the virus?

A virologist has been answering questions about how our immune systems make antibodies to fight Covid-19. A huge push to offer all UK adults a booster shot by the end of the year is under way to tackle the rapid spread of Omicron. The effectiveness of two vaccination doses decreases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Go out, catch Covid, ignore the science. Or trust in Chris Whitty

You can tell who the country trusts. People no longer look at Boris Johnson on TV and ask themselves why is this liar lying to me. They already know why. Boris lies because he knows no other way of interacting. Deceit is his default setting. It’s not just the past that is a foreign country; it’s also the present. Truth and Boris have never been on speaking terms. So when Chris Whitty and the prime minister hold a press conference together, there’s only one person to whom the country is listening.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Experts warn against delay in measures against Omicron

Experts have stressed the importance of acting fast to tackle the spread of Omicron as an NHS boss warned that pressure on trusts in London is “mounting rapidly”.A number of scientific advisers to the Government spoke on Sunday, a day after minutes were published from a meeting warning it was “almost certain” there were hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections each day in England.The update from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) also stated that UK hospital admissions with the variant were probably around one-tenth of the true number because of a lag in hospital reporting.Sage member Professor...
WORLD
The Independent

Stricter measures ‘could be needed very soon to tackle Omicron spread’

Tougher pandemic measures could be brought in to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, reports have suggested, as ministers debate how to tackle the rising number of infections.The Financial Times reported that Boris Johnson was presented with a number of options on Friday under a so-called Plan C, ranging from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.The newspaper quoted allies of the Prime Minister who claimed Mr Johnson still wanted to go down the guidance route, but that he also had to be realistic about the threat of Omicron.And leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

84K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy