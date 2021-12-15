ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

New developments in COVID-19 legal case at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

By Katrina Kincade
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLxHj_0dNIvfYJ00

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some new developments in the legal case against former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Traffic stop in Whately leads to 3 people arrested for drug trafficking and firearm charges

State Attorney General Maura Healey has filed a notice of appeal in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home case.

Her office is seeking a reversal of the decision to dismiss charges against the former superintendent and former medical director in connection with the deadly COVID-19 outbreak here at the facility back in 2020.

A statewide grand jury indicted Bennett Walsh and Dr. David Clinton in September of 2020, for their alleged roles in the outbreak that killed at least 77 veterans.

However last month, a Hampden Superior Court judge dismissed the criminal neglect charges. Healey filed the appeal in Hampden County Superior Court, the Medicaid Fraud Division is handling the case.

The charges previously filed against Clinton and Walsh were five counts both of Caretaker Who Wantonly or Recklessly Commits or Permits Bodily Injury to an Elder or Disabled Person and Caretaker Who Wantonly or Recklessly Commits or Permits Abuse, Neglect, or Mistreatment to an Elder or Disabled Person.

The case will now be transferred to the Appeals court, where a formal appeal will be entered

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
City
Hampden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
Hampden, MA
Government
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Whately, MA
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Hampden County, MA
Government
City
Clinton, MA
Hampden County, MA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Clinton
Person
Maura Healey
WWLP

New York hospital reports moms after poppy seeds yield positive drug tests

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW) filed human rights complaints on behalf of two moms who were drug tested while giving birth. They said Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown reported the mothers to child protective services over false positives caused […]
MIDDLETOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Legal Case#Medicaid#Weather#Hoyloke#State#Hampden Superior Court#Neglect#Appeals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy