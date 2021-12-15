ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mom. Alexa. TV. Waltons. Magical.

By Jim O'Brien
wcsx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomebody recorded their mom trying to figure...

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

Related
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Alexa spoils Christmas

When I was a kid, my sister was known to sneak under the tree when everybody else had gone to bed to snoop on her presents. She’d find a gift with her name on it, unwrap it carefully, take a look inside, and then tape everything back together and put it back under the tree.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to control your TV with Alexa

Using remotes is a things of the past — here's how to control your TV with Alexa voice commands on compatible speakers. It’s becoming increasingly easy to control a TV with without touching a remote. If you have an Amazon Echo or a similarly-equipped smart speaker, here’s how to control your TV with Alexa voice commands.
ELECTRONICS
metv.com

Who was in more episodes of The Waltons?

The Waltons ran for nine seasons and over 200 episodes. What seemed like a risky bet at a time when wholesome, rural shows were on the way out, the nostalgic drama became one of the most successful TV series of the Seventies. Most shows that last so long often go...
TV SERIES
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: The Waltons’ Homecoming

Set in 1933 Depression Era, the Walton family prepares for John Sr.’s Christmas homecoming in this holiday special at 8PM Saturday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch video on YouTube.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

How to change Alexa’s voice

An essential part of any smart home is a reliable hub for all of your devices to connect with, providing the infrastructure for one class of hardware to handshake with another. One of the more notable smart control systems is Amazon Alexa. Built into a number of Amazon’s smart speakers...
MUSIC
metv.com

Are these locations from The Waltons or something else?

The Warner Bros. backlot provided many locations for The Waltons crew to fill out the area around Walton's Mountain. There was Ike Godsey's store, the schoolhouse, the small town of Rockfish and the big city of Charlottesville — not to mention all the neighbors who lived in mountain homesteads.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'RHOA' Couple Reportedly on the Rocks

Sheree Whitfield's highly anticipated return to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans eager for an update on her love life. As reported by several blogs, Whitfield's focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams. But as TMZ reports, her storyline may be in jeopardy. Turns out Whitfield and Gilliams are not on speaking terms after a major fallout regarding filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season.
NFL
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy