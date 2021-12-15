Video: His Wife Is Going To Kill Him!

(CNN) — The Mississippi man put to death on November 17 for the 2010 murder of his wife and sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter confessed in his final days to also murdering his sister-in-law. First Circuit District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday David Neal Cox penned a note to the...
A Baltimore man is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after forcing himself into her home on Saturday before heading to Columbia and fatally shooting his ex-wife. Authorities say the man then took his own life. The man, identified as Rajaee Shareef Black, went Facebook Live in between the killings, sharing...
A man with apparent grievances about custody arrangements confessed to having killed his ex-girlfriend in a Facebook Live video, as he stood on his ex-wife’s doorstep waiting to kill her as well. According to WBAL, Baltimore Police were called to the first crime scene around 1:30pm on Saturday after...
Scott Peterson has been resentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife Laci Peterson, NBC News reports. Peterson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Laci in 2002, and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing their unborn child, Conner. He was originally sentenced to death in 2005 following a lengthy trial, and he spent over 15 years on death row as a result of the verdict.
SANDY, Utah — A 57-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night after shooting his wife inside their residence police say. According to Sandy City police, the shooting happened at 477 East and Montana Drive (11335 South) after 9 p.m. According to police documents, William Matthew Jonides, 57, called...
A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
A 9-month-old baby girl died after two burglars threw her in an inflatable pool. The men barged into a home in Ecuador, tied up the mother and stole cash before making a quick getaway. The incident occurred in San Pedro de Suma, located in the Ecuadorian province of Manabí on...
According to the court documents, the 47-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly killed his wife because the woman filed a police report saying she witnessed him abuse a young boy. Prosecutors believe the defendant killed his ex-wife, because she was a potential witness for the state in the charges he now faces. Young family member told investigators that the defendant touched him inappropriately on several occasions, usually when he was drunk.
This is the moment a six-year-old boy struggles to stand before he was allegedly poisoned and tortured to death by his dad and stepmom. Thomas Hughes, 29, and Emma Tustin, 32, are accused of murdering Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who suffered an “unsurvivable brain injury.”. The youngster was allegedly subjected to a...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2019, Albert Collin Zuniga got probation for physically attacking his wife. According to court documents, Zuniga continuously violated his probation. "He gets charged with not one, but two additional crimes," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He gets charged with carrying a handgun in a vehicle and also resisting arrest."
A woman and her teenage son have been arrested for allegedly beheading the boy’s sister—her own daughter—in a shocking case of suspected honour killing in Vaijapur city in the southwestern Indian state of Maharashtra. Citing accounts from the suspects’ neighbors, police said the teenager and his mother Shobhabai Mote took...
The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
A man who was putting up Christmas lights outside his home in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood was "brutally beaten" to death by two men over the weekend, according to police and family members. Chicago police said a man was struck in the head by two males "who were armed with...
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
A South Carolina man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for killing both his mother and grandmother during a drug-induced haze. Bradley C. Aldrich pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Wednesday, the Anderson County Solicitor’s Office announced in a press release which was released on Thursday.
TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry showed off her new kitchen and sons' bedrooms in her dream Delaware mansion as her move-in date is delayed again. The mom-of-four took to Instagram to share the recent developments and delays on her dream home as her feud with co-star Briana continues. Kailyn, 29, took...
Comments / 0