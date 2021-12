Analogue is now reopening orders for its highly coveted Pocket handheld console. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the company is now going to take fresh orders started December 14, saying “It is our goal for everyone who wants a Pocket to be able to secure an order.” Though you’ll be able to put in orders tomorrow, it’ll still be on a first-come-first-serve basis split into three main groups. Group A will receive their Pockets in Q1 of 2022, with group B getting theirs in Q4 of the same year. Finally, Group C will receive their orders sometime in 2023.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO