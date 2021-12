When it comes to Standard, players often times prefer a diverse meta with plenty of options in deck choices. Crimson Vow gave the format a healthy injection of interesting cards and new archetypes, but unfortunately for competitors, it wasn’t quite enough to shake up Standard. Some familiar decks still sit firmly on the top of the meta. Aggro decks and control decks have a strangle hold on the meta at the moment, leaving midrange options a bit in the dust. There is still plenty of experimenting left to be done in this Standard format, but whose to say if anyone can crack the Epiphany code.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO