Investment guru says days of US dollar dominance are numbered

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary investor Jim Rogers says he plans to sell off his dollar holdings as soon as the next peak occurs, as the current state of the US economy will inevitably put an end to the greenback's global hegemony. "I hope I am smart enough to sell it during the...

Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

SenseTime Relaunches IPO Days after US Investment Ban

Prominent Chinese AI firm company SenseTime relaunches its $767M Hong Kong IPO with the exclusion of US investors. Leading Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime relaunches its $767 million IPO just days after being included on a US investment blacklist. Most of the details from the AI firm’s earlier version of the Hong Kong IPO remain unchanged. This includes its targeted valuation of $17 billion, and 1.5 billion shares up for grabs. In addition, SenseTime is eyeing an individual share price range of between HK$3.85 to HK$3.99 (Hong Kong dollars). However, one very noticeable difference in the company’s renewed initiative is that it will now exclude American investors. SenseTime issued a statement on Monday that touched on this exclusion. The provided reason was the “dynamic and evolving nature of the relevant US regulations”. SenseTime’s shares will start trading on December 30th.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Risk aversion lifts the US dollar

There’s something to be said for being the least-ugly horse in the glue factory, and the US dollar seems to be that horse right now. On Friday, risk aversion saw the dollar index soar by 0.65% to 96.67, before edging lower to 96.60 in Asia. Chief losers were the low yielders, notably the euro and the yen. The incipient rally in the world’s most popular sentiment indicators, the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, was also quickly snuffed out. US treasury yields are falling in Asia today, indicative of haven flows continuing in US bonds, and that alone should limit US dollar pullbacks. 96.00 and 97.00 should contain the dollar index nicely this week, with a daily close above or below signalling the US dollar’s next directional move.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy

Japan’s parliament on Monday approved a record extra budget of nearly 36 trillion yen ($317 billion) for the fiscal year through March to help out pandemic-hit households and businesses.The budget largely is to fund COVID-19 measures, including booster shot vaccines and oral medicines. It also includes cash payouts for families with children and a promotion campaign for the hard-hit tourism industry, which critics said are pork barrel giveaways.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the supplementary budget is meant to revive an economy not yet fully recovered from the pandemic and to achieve stronger growth and a more equitable distribution of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

2021 Notebook: China a huge 2021 story, with Olympics ahead

China was one of the biggest stories of 2021 — from its plans to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in the face of criticism about its human rights records in the Xinjiang region, Tibet and Hong Kong to questions about how it would wield its economic power in a delicately balanced world. Not to mention the always relevant issue of how it deals with the United States — this year, under a new president, Joe Biden In 2021, the country's ruling Communist Party officially revised history for the third time in its existence, elevating leader Xi Jinping to a level...
SPORTS
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. - The rapid spread of Omicron has also slammed the oil market and travel stocks, since a return to containment measures and travel curbs would hit the aviation and tourism industries as well as dampen demand for fuel.
INDUSTRY
atlanticcitynews.net

India, Central Asian countries back UN Resolution 2593, demand Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering terrorists

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of India and five Central Asian countries have reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups.
INDIA

