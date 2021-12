The American health care system has become an actual impediment to public health. Americans are seeing that play out in real time as the pandemic progresses. Despite the heroic efforts of doctors, nurses and health care leaders, the staggering cost of care in this country, along with the number of people without health insurance and the lack of basic health literacy, have combined forces to make the coronavirus outbreak worse. Addressing those issues will be key to the nation’s economic recovery as well as its future.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 DAYS AGO